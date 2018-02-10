|
New CyrusOne Tower Colocation Service Offers Wireless Access for Trading Firms on Aurora Financial Data Center Campus
CyrusOne (News - Alert) (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, announced
today the availability of colocation services for trading firms on a new
tower on the company's data center property in Aurora, IL. Service is
anticipated to begin early in the fourth quarter of 2018. The tower
offers the first on-campus wireless access for trading firms and will
support both microwave and millimeter wireless antenna colocation. The
CyrusOne Aurora I data center houses the world's leading and most
diverse derivatives marketplace.
Both the tower and the data center are owned by CyrusOne, which
purchased the data center in a sale/leaseback transaction in March 2016.
The company has since built another data center on the campus, with
Aurora II providing an additional 50 megawatts of power capacity and
428,000 square feet of data center space. The tower was constructed by
SBA Communications (News - Alert) (NASDAQ: SBAC).
The tower colocation offering adds an additional element to the
ecosystem of financial service companies, asset managers, and traders
that has developed on the CyrusOne campus. The combination of major
trading platforms, multiple public cloud providers, traditional
interconnection options, and significant onsite power and compute
capacity is creating a rapidly growing financial services data center
hub.
"As a leader in interconnection, CyrusOne is excited to offer this
innovative wireless access solution for trading futures and options
across all asset classes on the premier financial industry data center
campus, and to do so in a manner that provides open and equal access to
all of our customers," said Robert Crespi, vice president, products,
CyrusOne. "The tower design also incorporates a new radio equipment
meet-me room that equalizes distance based on customer tower position,
providing distance savings from current options."
CyrusOne operates more than 45 data
center facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia to
provide customers with the flexibility and scale to match their specific
IT growth needs. CyrusOne facilities are engineered to include the
power-density infrastructure required to deliver high availability,
including an architecture with the highest available power
redundancy (2N).
For more information about CyrusOne, call 1-855-908-3662 or visit www.cyrusone.com.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust
(REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral
data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data
center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT
infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than
200 Fortune 1000 companies.
With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive
speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the
expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne
provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that
foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer
service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in
communication, management, and service delivery throughout its more than
45 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be
found at www.CyrusOne.com.
