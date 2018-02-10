[September 05, 2018] New CyrusOne Tower Colocation Service Offers Wireless Access for Trading Firms on Aurora Financial Data Center Campus

CyrusOne (News - Alert) (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, announced today the availability of colocation services for trading firms on a new tower on the company's data center property in Aurora, IL. Service is anticipated to begin early in the fourth quarter of 2018. The tower offers the first on-campus wireless access for trading firms and will support both microwave and millimeter wireless antenna colocation. The CyrusOne Aurora I data center houses the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace. Both the tower and the data center are owned by CyrusOne, which purchased the data center in a sale/leaseback transaction in March 2016. The company has since built another data center on the campus, with Aurora II providing an additional 50 megawatts of power capacity and 428,000 square feet of data center space. The tower was constructed by SBA Communications (News - Alert) (NASDAQ: SBAC). The tower colocation offering adds an additional element to the ecosystem of financial service companies, asset managers, and traders that has developed on the CyrusOne campus. The combination of major trading platforms, multiple public cloud providers, traditional interconnection options, and significant onsite power and compute capacity is creating a rapidly growing financial services data center hub. "As a leader in interconnection, CyrusOne is excited to offer this innovative wireless access solution for trading futures and options across all asset classes on the premier financial industry data center campus, and to do so in a manner that provides open and equal access to all of our customers," said Robert Crespi, vice president, products, CyrusOne. "The tower design also incorporates a new radio equipment meet-me room that equalizes distance based on customer tower position, providing distance savings from current options." CyrusOne operates more than 45 data center facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia to provide customers with the flexibility and scale to match their specific IT growth needs. CyrusOne facilities are engineered to include the power-density infrastructure required to deliver high availability, including an architecture with the highest available power redundancy (2N).



For more information about CyrusOne, call 1-855-908-3662 or visit www.cyrusone.com. Connect with us on Google Plus, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its more than 45 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005571/en/

