New Study Reveals More Than 40 Percent of Americans Don't Have Any Form of Life Insurance
Foresters Financial™ believes life insurance is an essential component
of people's overall financial fitness. It protects families and can also
be a useful savings and investment vehicle. But a new study shows that
while 84 percent of Americans say that most people need life insurance,
only 68 percent say they personally need it and only 59 percent
own some form of it1.
This is why September's Life Insurance Awareness Month (LIAM) is such an
important event. This national educational campaign, which is
coordinated by the nonprofit organization Life Happens, is designed to
get consumers to take stock of their life insurance needs and protect
their loved ones with proper insurance planning.
This year, the campaign's theme is "A Journey to Financial Fitness," and
Danica Patrick, professional athlete and entrepreneur, is the
spokesperson for Life Insurance Awareness Month.
"I'm on a personal journey, as I transition from the world of racing to
a time when I can turn my hobbies and passions into what I do full
time!" says Danica. "I've been a big advocate of life insurance since I
began in racing, and it continues to be important as I grow my
businesses, so I'm thrilled to carry the message to as many Americans as
possible."
"Foresters is proud to support the annual LIAM campaign so that everyone
can learn more about how life insurance can help protect them and their
family," said Knut Olson (News - Alert), President, North American Life Insurance and
Annuity at Foresters Financial. "This campaign also fits perfectly with
Foresters goal of raising financial literacy for our clients and
members."
"The reason why many people don'tlike to think about life insurance is
because they see it as only a death benefit and most people prefer not
to think about their own mortality." said Bill Stevens, Senior Vice
President of Retail Sales for Foresters Financial Services, Inc. "The
good news is that life insurance can be so much more than just death
benefit! It can also include many living benefits. Life insurance
awareness month highlights this and gives people a great opportunity to
contact one of our advisors to discuss and implement the right
protection to fit what they want out of life."
1 2018 Insurance Barometer Study, by Life Happens and LIMRA.
