[September 04, 2018] New STACK App Breaks Records During Opening Week

Fintech renegade strikes a chord with audacious rewards and extends offer to say thank you TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2018 /CNW/ - STACK set out to reimagine finance and thought it'd take a minute for Canadians to warm up to their way of thinking – fee-free financial services that reward the way you live. Turns out that a smarter way to manage money, combined with an awesome deal – your choice of Netflix, Spotify or Tidal free for a year – is kind of hot. Only a couple of weeks into it and the Toronto-based banking alternative has distributed their entire first run of cards originally planned to last for two months. To say thanks, and reward the waitlisted for their patience, STACK's extending the launch offer until they're flush with more cards. "We're just getting started and this overwhelming support for our vision to do things differently, to help people free thei money, is incredible motivation for the STACK team to keep building and creating," said Miro Pavletic, Co-founder and CEO of STACK. "Since launch, we've saved our members over half a million dollars, while banks are posting their profits in the billions, primarily from fees."



Committed to building a better banking alternative for Canadians, STACK is on a mission to deliver fee-free financial services, bulletproof security, financial IQ and smart rewards tailored to their members' lifestyles. STACK launched with their industry-disrupting, no-strings-attached free subscription offer knowing that most millennials (92% percent according to Total Retail) build their lives around subscription-based services. To join the STACK tribe that's already thousands strong, download the app from the App Store or Google Play and go to getstack.ca to get the goods on how to free your money.

About STACK

STACK is reinventing financial services and putting Canadians in control of their money. Using intuitive technology and customizable tools, STACK delivers a smarter way to spend, save and share your money fee-free and straight from your mobile. Features like mobile tap-to-pay, automated savings, real-time notifications and relevant rewards empower people to make the most of their money so it's there for what really matters. SOURCE STACK

