[August 31, 2018] New Research Forecasts Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market to Surge Noticeably at a CAGR of 21% during (2018-2023)

A fresh study, highlighting the market dynamics of nylon films have been broadcasted to the massive repository of Market Research Hub (MRH), with the title of "Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market (2018-2023)". This 100-pages precise report gives insights into the present state of this market and contains several forward-looking statements regarding the potential growth prospects of crucial elements and segments of the market for the mentioned forecast period.







Initially, the report begins with an overview of the global enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue, followed by analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market. In order to understand the geographical occurrence of the enterprise file synchronization and sharing market, the report studies market’s performance in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. According to the study prime findings, the global EFSS market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21% during 2018-2023, leading to a global revenue of USD 10.35 Bn by 2023.



Click here for Free Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1878927 Nowadays, Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) are highly utilized in various industries. It is a combination of software services which enable organizations to synchronize and share files, documents, photos, videos and more, in a secure way, from multiple devices to multiple people. Due to its security capabilities like authentication, data encryption, containerization, and tracking features to protect enterprise data, the demand has been increasing steadily. As reported, the implementation of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) programs in organizations, increasing penetration of smartphones across businesses, rise in mobile workforce, increasing collaboration between employees and enterprises, and stringent government regulations for data security are some of the drivers of the EFSS market.





Browse Full Report with TOC@ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-enterprise-file-synchronization-and-sharing-efss-market-2018-2023-report.html Later in the study, the EFSS market is classified into four major segments by deployment, by component, by organization size, and by end user industry verticals. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premises and hybrid. Based on the component, the sub-segments are integrated solutions, standalone solutions, and services. On the other hand, major end-user include software and technology, media, BFSI, healthcare, and others. For each segment, the research highlights market size, revenue and CAGR for the period 2018 to 2023. Apart from the growth factors, the research throws light on threats and facts that can hinder market growth. It has been analyzed that risk related to security and privacy of files and data, integration, control, compliance and regulatory issues are some of the reasons that may slow down the adoption of enterprise file sharing and synchronization among various industry verticals and domains.



As the report concludes, the vendor landscape section is also provided which throws light on the chief player’s dominant in this market. Some of the chief EFSS providers are Citrix, Dropbox, Box, Microsoft, etc.



Contact Us 90 State Street, Albany, NY 12207, United States Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada) Email: press@marketresearchhub.com Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/ Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/

