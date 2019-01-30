|
|[August 29, 2018]
|
New Videojet Continuous Inkjet Printer Drives Improved Performance for Everyday Operation
With over 40 years of expertise in the continuous inkjet coding market,
Videojet is pleased to launch the new Videojet 1580 CIJ printer.
Designed with a focus on effortless marking and coding experience, the
Videojet 1580 delivers lasting uptime during everyday operation, while
minimizing operator errors and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).
Manufacturers can focus on their primary task of running the production
line, knowing that the Videojet 1580 will continue to put high quality
codes on their products with minimal operator intervention. The new
Videojet 1580 is enabled with Videojet OPTIMiZE software that analyzes
printer performance, operator behavior and environmental parameters to
help interactively guide operators on how to correct suboptimal printer
usage that could lead to unplanned downtime and adversely impact line
productivity or increase total cost of ownership. Operators are assisted
in their printer interactions with embedded "how to" videos.
"Manufacturers can avoid unplanned downtime and improve their total cost
of ownership through hints and tips based on current inkjet printer
operations," said Anthony Blencowe, Global Business Unit Director at
Videojet. "The Videojet OPTIMiZE tool offers manufacturers suggestions
on how to improve operator interaction with the printer and
environmental conditions surrounding the printer, as well as provide
guidance on printer maintenance."
In many production environments, line downtime is often caused by
operator errors, rather than machine malfunctions. The Videojet
SIMPLICiTY™ user interface is designed to greatly reduce operator
printer interactions, helping to eliminate potential user errors through
an easy-to-operate, tablet-inspired 10-inch touchscreen display. This
advanced Code Assurance capability offers intelligent message creation
functionality and customizable interfaces with built-in wizards that
allow operatrs to only see the options they need, reducing the
opportunity for operator-induced errors.
The Videojet 1580 relies on a combination of technologies that further
increase uptime. A built-in make-up reserve tank enables the printer to
run for a minimum eight hours after the cartridge is empty, providing
operators with ample notice to replace it during normal line changeovers
or shutdowns. A field-proven perforated nozzle with Videojet CleanFlow™
technology requires less frequent cleaning and delivers longer runs and
consistent print performance. Operators can also quickly perform routine
maintenance with easy-to-change Videojet SmartCell™ color-coded printer
components that are engineered for predictable replacement intervals to
align with normal line shutdowns and no additional production downtime.
With optional VideojetConnect™
Remote Service, the Videojet 1580 offers on-board remote service
capabilities at the touch of a button. Operators can gain instant access
to the world's largest network of CIJ experts, connecting the Videojet
technician directly to the production line for immediate assistance.
This virtual access can help manufacturers to recover quicker, and
deliver increased uptime, while minimizing the need for in-house
maintenance.
Engineered to continuously analyze its own health, the Videojet 1580 CIJ
printer gives customers the peace of mind of fewer unplanned line
downtime events, as well as the ability to monitor its own vital signs
to enhance everyday printer performance and reduce ongoing costs. The
Videojet 1580 CIJ printer - vital signs for everyday improvement.
For more information about the Videojet 1580 CIJ printer, visit: www.videojet.com/1580.
About Videojet Technologies:
Videojet Technologies is a world-leader in the product identification
market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products,
application specific fluids, and product life cycle services. Our goal
is to partner with our customers in the consumer-packaged goods,
pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their
productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of
industry trends and regulations. With our customer application experts
and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet
(TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding
and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 345,000
printers installed worldwide. Our customers rely on Videojet products to
print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application,
service and training support is provided by direct operations with over
4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, Videojet's
distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs,
serving 135 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005128/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]