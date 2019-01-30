[August 29, 2018] New Videojet Continuous Inkjet Printer Drives Improved Performance for Everyday Operation

With over 40 years of expertise in the continuous inkjet coding market, Videojet is pleased to launch the new Videojet 1580 CIJ printer. Designed with a focus on effortless marking and coding experience, the Videojet 1580 delivers lasting uptime during everyday operation, while minimizing operator errors and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO). Manufacturers can focus on their primary task of running the production line, knowing that the Videojet 1580 will continue to put high quality codes on their products with minimal operator intervention. The new Videojet 1580 is enabled with Videojet OPTIMiZE software that analyzes printer performance, operator behavior and environmental parameters to help interactively guide operators on how to correct suboptimal printer usage that could lead to unplanned downtime and adversely impact line productivity or increase total cost of ownership. Operators are assisted in their printer interactions with embedded "how to" videos. "Manufacturers can avoid unplanned downtime and improve their total cost of ownership through hints and tips based on current inkjet printer operations," said Anthony Blencowe, Global Business Unit Director at Videojet. "The Videojet OPTIMiZE tool offers manufacturers suggestions on how to improve operator interaction with the printer and environmental conditions surrounding the printer, as well as provide guidance on printer maintenance." In many production environments, line downtime is often caused by operator errors, rather than machine malfunctions. The Videojet SIMPLICiTY™ user interface is designed to greatly reduce operator printer interactions, helping to eliminate potential user errors through an easy-to-operate, tablet-inspired 10-inch touchscreen display. This advanced Code Assurance capability offers intelligent message creation functionality and customizable interfaces with built-in wizards that allow operatrs to only see the options they need, reducing the opportunity for operator-induced errors.



The Videojet 1580 relies on a combination of technologies that further increase uptime. A built-in make-up reserve tank enables the printer to run for a minimum eight hours after the cartridge is empty, providing operators with ample notice to replace it during normal line changeovers or shutdowns. A field-proven perforated nozzle with Videojet CleanFlow™ technology requires less frequent cleaning and delivers longer runs and consistent print performance. Operators can also quickly perform routine maintenance with easy-to-change Videojet SmartCell™ color-coded printer components that are engineered for predictable replacement intervals to align with normal line shutdowns and no additional production downtime. With optional VideojetConnect™ Remote Service, the Videojet 1580 offers on-board remote service capabilities at the touch of a button. Operators can gain instant access to the world's largest network of CIJ experts, connecting the Videojet technician directly to the production line for immediate assistance. This virtual access can help manufacturers to recover quicker, and deliver increased uptime, while minimizing the need for in-house maintenance.

Engineered to continuously analyze its own health, the Videojet 1580 CIJ printer gives customers the peace of mind of fewer unplanned line downtime events, as well as the ability to monitor its own vital signs to enhance everyday printer performance and reduce ongoing costs. The Videojet 1580 CIJ printer - vital signs for everyday improvement. For more information about the Videojet 1580 CIJ printer, visit: www.videojet.com/1580. About Videojet Technologies: Videojet Technologies is a world-leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products, application specific fluids, and product life cycle services. Our goal is to partner with our customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With our customer application experts and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 345,000 printers installed worldwide. Our customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, Videojet's distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005128/en/

