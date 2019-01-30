[August 28, 2018] New Boundary Technologies and IJACK Technologies Partner to Offer Oil & Gas Producers a Comprehensive Remote Monitoring System

IJACK™ RCOM delivers secure and cost-efficient monitoring of remote pumpjack systems.



Minneapolis, MN / Moosomin SK, CANADA - New Boundary Technologies, a leading provider of innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications, today announced its partnership with Canadian-based oil and gas technology company, IJACK Technologies. Through this partnership, IJACK integrated New Boundary Technologies' RemoteAwareTM IoT application service into its IJACK™ RCOM remote monitoring system to improve operations in the oilfield for its customers.







The New Boundary Technologies RemoteAware IoT application service provides monitoring and control of remote sensors and equipment using a "single pane-of-glass" web dashboard. RemoteAware powers IJACK RCOM to provide a complete hardware and software solution to manage remote pumpjack systems from anywhere. IJACK now delivers precise, comprehensive operating data to users in real-time to ensure all aspects of a pumpjack system are working properly and efficiently.



The RCOM dashboard provides a 360-overview of all IJACK units and locations on one screen - from rod load to casing gas pressure. Customers can remotely monitor more than 100 parameters securely from any mobile device. RCOM users can: Access comprehensive "at a glance" performance data Customize alarms and monitoring for any pumpjack parts with On/Off indicators Tailor dashboard views by map view, navigation view, detail view and surface card view Retain history records for 365 days (compared to the industry standard of 30 days) Categorize pumpjack equipment by serial number for easier reporting, repair and maintenance RCOM's 24x7 monitoring eliminates unnecessary onsite visits to check the status of remote oilfield equipment. When equipment requires attention, RCOM notifies personnel immediately and provides the critical information needed to dispatch the appropriate resources. RCOM provides producers with the key information they need to improve performance, eliminate downtime, and improve profitability.





"We've fine-tuned our M2M and IoT applications expertise over the last 30 years," said New Boundary Technologies CEO Kim Pearson. "We've perfected providing intuitive solutions with quick time-to-market. We're thrilled to provide IJACK with a powerful, cost-effective remote monitoring solution for their oil and gas customers that can be implemented within a matter of days." "This partnership will allow us to provide our customers with up-to-the-minute and comprehensive data for their IJACK products," said IJACK President Dan McCarthy. "With RemoteAware capabilities, RCOM truly drives our mission forward to providing responsive service and support from any mobile device." For more information, please visit https://remoteaware.com/ and https://www.ijack.ca/uno/.



About New Boundary Technologies New Boundary Technologies has been pioneering innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications for more than 30 years. Its RemoteAware™ IoT application service (www.remoteaware.com) has provided private label branded solutions for Fortune 500 companies, solution providers and system integrators since 2001. RemoteAware applications are provided as a hosted service, so solution providers and customers don't need their own IT resources. A rich set of out-of-the-box capabilities delivers applications quickly requiring little or no software development.



About IJACK Technologies IJACK Technologies is a leading provider of innovative technologies and services for the oil and gas industry.



IJACK's field-proven products are designed, engineered and manufactured in Saskatchewan and backed by the responsive service and support industry partners depend on to be successful. Its staff is dedicated to helping customers gain an edge in an increasingly competitive resource sector.



