|
|[August 28, 2018]
|
New Maven Leadership Team Moves Quickly to Create Efficiencies
Maven Inc. (OTC: MVEN)
began streamlining operations to create immediate operating efficiencies
across Say Media, HubPages and Maven platforms. Maven also announced the
post-merger, unified leadership team. HubPages merger is complete and
Say Media is on track to close in September. The three digital media
companies, all of which provide proprietary technology, monetization and
distribution for third-party, premium content providers, are now
operating as a single and united business platform with financials
expected to consolidate prior to Q4, as part of Maven's independent
digital media coalition.
The new structure and cuts made last week are expected to remove $5
million in annualized overhead by reducing duplicative leadership and
executive functions across all three companies and will combine the
highest performing sales, product and engineering talent together as a
single team. Streamlined operations help secure Maven's stated goal to
reach operating profits and $30 million of annualized run rate revenue
during Q4-18, in anticipation of the Say Media acquisiion.
"The reason these acquisitions make so much sense is because all three
companies were essentially doing the same thing," said Maven CEO James
Heckman. "We're able to harvest efficiencies quickly by simply
eliminating duplicative costs. The merger between three companies is
time consuming and complicated but the integration is not."
"The enormous benefit, and ultimate result, of merging these three
outstanding companies is a single, premium marketplace for advertisers
and a world class platform for independent publishers," added Maven
President Josh Jacobs. "We will offer the most comprehensive set of
technologies to support independent publishers on the web, with the
aggregate scale dramatically strengthening our profile for major
advertising brands and marketers."
The leadership team will consist of executives from all three
organizations. Maven founder James Heckman remains CEO and a member of
the board; Josh Jacobs remains President and Executive Chair of the
board; HubPages CEO/founder Paul Edmondson becomes Maven's COO; Michelle
Panzer of Say joins to become Maven's Chief Marketing Officer; Say's Ben
Trott will become Maven's Chief Product Officer, managing all three
company's product and technology teams with Maven co-founder Ben
Joldersma remaining CTO and Chief Architect.
Maven is a
coalition of Mavens operating on a shared digital publishing,
advertising and distribution platform, under a single media brand. Based
in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.
Maven (noun | ma·ven | 'ma-v?n): A professional, authentic authority,
evangelist and recognized community leader for a specific topic, cause
or organization.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005809/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]