[August 28, 2018] New Features in Brazen's Chat-based Recruiting Software Improve Connection Between Candidates and Recruiters

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazen Technologies , Inc., a global leader in chat-based recruiting solutions, today unveiled new features that leverage its proprietary chat technology to engage candidates “conversationally” in new ways. Based on Brazen’s proven “Conversational Recruiting” model, the new live chat, text messaging and A.I.-powered chatbot features augment the company’s market leading chat event and scheduled chat modules.

Job application abandonment rates are at an all-time high due to lengthy applications with a poor mobile experience or multiple registration requirements due to disparate systems. Fully integrated into an employer’s job requisitions and career site pages, Brazen’s new chat and messaging suite brings human interaction back into what is often an impersonal experience. This provides candidates alternatives to ‘Apply Now.’ Before committing their time to completing an application, candidates can now choose to chat with a recruiter or hiring manager (1) immediately, (2) at a scheduled date and time, or (3) during an online chat event.

“Candidates want to make sure a job and an employer are a good fit before they apply,” said Becki Feldmann, System Leader – Employee and Candidate Experience at SSM Health. “We need to give them options to connect in the way they feel most comfortable. Brazen allows us to do that, while keeping ourrecruiters’ bandwidth and availability in mind.”



“As is the case for many organizations, traffic to our career site was high but conversions were low,” says Amy Gabbard, Talent Acquisition Partner at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. “We knew we needed a different way to engage with qualified candidates which is why we chose to use Brazen's new chat features. We started seeing results immediately.” Brazen pioneered the use of text-based chat for recruiting in 2013, allowing employers to engage candidates through chat-based events (“Chat Events”). Adding new chat features to the platform is a natural evolution of the software and allows Brazen to offer the thousands of employers around the world that use its platform more ways to engage and advance qualified candidates before losing them to the competition. The new functionality optimizes the relationship-building and recruitment marketing capabilities of corporate recruiters.

“Years of experience connecting recruiters and candidates with chat has given us a unique perspective on conversational recruiting,” says Ed Barrientos, CEO of Brazen. “We designed these new features with a recruiter’s bandwidth and efficiency in mind without sacrificing the power and immediacy of chat communication.” To learn more about Brazen’s suite of chat-based options, including the new live chat, text messaging and A.I.-powered chatbot features, please visit www.brazen.com , stop by the Brazen booth at HR Technology Conference & Expo in Las Vegas (booth #1236), or contact Director of Marketing, Joe Matar, at joe.matar@brazen.com . About Brazen

Brazen helps employers succeed in the new candidate-driven labor market by giving recruiters a variety of chat-based recruiting tools like live chat, scheduled chat, chat events and A.I.-powered chatbots. By providing more options for candidates to connect with recruiting teams other than the traditional ‘Apply Now,’ Brazen is converting candidate interest into quality hires at twice the industry standard and in half the time. Brazen’s conversational recruiting platform is designed specifically for talent acquisition and is used by the world’s most respected companies including Charles Schwab, UPS, CVS Health, Starbucks and KPMG. Brazen has been the leading provider of chat-based recruiting software since 2013. Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Joe Matar Director of Marketing joe.matar@brazen.com Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com

