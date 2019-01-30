|
|[August 28, 2018]
|
New IBC2018 Convention Keynote Session Delivered by SingularDTV Co-Founder Kim Jackson to Explore Empowering Content Creators Through Blockchain
IBC2018, the
world's most influential media, entertainment and technology show, today
announces the Convention Keynote session for IBC2018. This Keynote
completes the extensive line-up of industry talent and global media
companies already confirmed to deliver compelling talks at IBC2018.
Film producer, Co-Founder and President of Entertainment of SingularDTV,
a blockchain entertainment studio, Kim Jackson, will take to the stage
to deliver the Convention Keynote 'Blockchain: Empowering Content
Creators' on the morning of Friday 14 September.
"In the two years since we founded SingularDTV, I've seen blockchain
skyrocket into the public consciousness," said Kim Jackson. "We are one
of the first companies to bring transparency to the entertainment
industry and I am very honoured that IBC asked me to share our vision
with its impressive roster of high-profile global participants. Having a
head start on most other blockchain companies means we are building on
our experiences of actually putting that vision into practice."
Open to all IBC2018 attendees, this free-to-attend session will explore
the impact blockchain technology is having on the media and
entertainment industry by bringing transparency to the way we create,
manage and/or distribute entertainment content in the future. Jackson
will address how blockchain can be used to manage rights/revenue
automatically using smart contracts, and explore the tools and systems
required to support creatives in this emerging, dynamic and empowering
ecosystem. Jackson will be joined on stage by the Amsterdam-based
director/producer of the sci-fi comedy SpaceBeers to discuss how
he launched a campaign using Tokit, one of SingularDTV's blockchain apps.
Jackson's impressive career has seen her work with Universal Pictures
for Steven Spielberg on Munich, and on Spike Lee's Inside Man
before she founded Streetwise Pictures. Her critically acclaimed
production, Blue Caprice, premiered at Sundance and was the
opening night film at New Directors/New Films at MoMA. She received a
Spirit Award nomination for producing the film. Jackson co-founded
SingularDTV in 2016. She produced Alex Winter's feature-length
documentary Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, which has a
US theatrical release this fall. She just finished shooting The Happy
Worker by Duwayne Dunham, executive-produced by David Lynch,
starring Josh Whitehouse, Thomas Haden Church, Colm Meaney and Meagan
Holder.
Jaisica Lapsiwala, IBC Head of Content, said: "IBC2018 is the event to
hear innovative, new and challenging ideas from top industry leaders
across the media, entertainment and technology industry. We've made it
our mission to seek out and showcase rare talent, which is why we're
thrilled Kim Jackson - a trailblazer in the use of blockchain in the
entertainment industry, is our highly coveted Convention Keynote. We
look forward to hearing from Kim and Maurice about the impact blockchain
and cryptocurrencies on the media and entertainment industry and the
far-reaching repercussions this has on how producers create and
distribute content."
For more information and to register for the event visit show.ibc.org
SingularDTV: www.singularDTV.com
## ENDS ##
Notes to Editors:
About IBC
IBC is the world's most influential media, entertainment and technology
show, attracting 57,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and
combining a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an
exhibition that showcases 1,700+ leading industry suppliers of
state-of-the-art technology. In addition to the world-class exhibition
and conference, IBC also encompasses the IBC Daily, IBCTV and IBC365.
IBC365 provides year-round insight and opinion into the hot topics and
key trends from leading industry journalists, along with insightful
whitepapers, peer reviewed technical papers, highly engaging webinars
and an expansive video library.
IBC2018 Dates
Conference: 13 - 17 September 2018
Exhibition: 14 - 18 September 2018
For more information about IBC2018 visit: show.ibc.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005516/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]