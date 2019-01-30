|
New Nintendo Bundles, Games and Controllers Open up Holiday Shopping Possibilities
Starting in September, Nintendo is launching a series of bundles,
controllers and "starter pack" versions of games for Nintendo
Switch and the Nintendo
3DS family of systems. These items, which range from a Special
Edition of Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate to a New Nintendo 2DS XL bundle in a chic
new color, are great for every type of player … and all conveniently fit
inside the average-size holiday stocking.
A bundle featuring a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller adorned with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate logo, a steel case and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game launches on Dec. 7 at a suggested retail price of $139.99. (Photo: Business Wire)
"We want to give people a variety of options and price points when
shopping for themselves or the Nintendo fans in their lives," said
Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime. "Whether looking
for a portable system for a first-time gamer or a cool controller to
play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo has great gifts for all
ages this holiday season."
Some of the new Nintendo products that will launch between September and
this holiday season include:
-
On Sept. 28, a New Nintendo 2DS XL system in a new purple + silver
color with the high-octane Mario
Kart 7 game pre-installed will be available at a suggested
retail price of only $149.99. Both of the currently available New
Nintendo 2DS XL color schemes (black + turquoise and white + orange)
will also be changed to bundles with the Mario Kart 7 game
pre-installed on the same day.
-
Also on Sept. 28, the "starter pack" versions of three top-rated
Nintendo Switch games will launch in stores. These versions of The
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon
2 and Super
Mario Odyssey will launch with the game and a colorful
strategy guide at a suggested retail price of $59.99 each.
-
A bundle featuring a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller adorned with
the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate logo, a steel case and the Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate game launches on Dec. 7 at a suggested retail
price of $139.99. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo
Switch Pro Controller will also launch as a standalone product on the
same day (Dec. 7) at a suggested retail price of $74.99.
This is just a sneak peek at what fans can look forward to this holiday
season, with many other great games for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo
3DS family of systems slated for release. Three of Nintendo's longest
running and most popular series are coming to Nintendo Switch with Super
Mario Party (Oct. 5), Pokémon:
Let's Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon:
Let's Go, Eevee! (both on Nov. 16) and Super Smash Bros.
Ultimate (Dec. 7). In addition to the recently launched WarioWare
Gold game, some notable upcoming releases on the Nintendo
3DS family of systems include YO-KAI
WATCH BLASTERS (Sept. 7) and Luigi's
Mansion (Oct. 12).
Remember that Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems
feature parental
controls that let adults manage the content their children can
access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/
or https://www.nintendo.com/3ds/.
About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of
interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan,
manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™
system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems.
Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™,
Nintendo has sold more than 4.6 billion video games and more than 725
million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the
Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™,
Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™,
Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™
and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that
have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong,
Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of
America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for
Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about
Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/.
