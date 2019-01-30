New Nintendo Bundles, Games and Controllers Open up Holiday Shopping Possibilities

Starting in September, Nintendo is launching a series of bundles, controllers and "starter pack" versions of games for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. These items, which range from a Special Edition of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to a New Nintendo 2DS XL bundle in a chic new color, are great for every type of player … and all conveniently fit inside the average-size holiday stocking.

"We want to give people a variety of options and price points when shopping for themselves or the Nintendo fans in their lives," said Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime. "Whether looking for a portable system for a first-time gamer or a cool controller to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo has great gifts for all ages this holiday season."

Some of the new Nintendo products that will launch between September and this holiday season include:

On Sept. 28, a New Nintendo 2DS XL system in a new purple + silver color with the high-octane Mario Kart 7 game pre-installed will be available at a suggested retail price of only $149.99. Both of the currently available New Nintendo 2DS XL color schemes (black + turquoise and white + orange) will also be changed to bundles with the Mario Kart 7 game pre-installed on the same day.

Also on Sept. 28, the "starter pack" versions of three top-rated Nintendo Switch games will launch in stores. These versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey will launch with the game and a colorful strategy guide at a suggested retail price of $59.99 each.

A bundle featuring a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller adorned with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate logo, a steel case and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game launches on Dec. 7 at a suggested retail price of $139.99. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will also launch as a standalone product on the same day (Dec. 7) at a suggested retail price of $74.99.







