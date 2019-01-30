[August 28, 2018] New Book from Mustard Seed Alliance Exposes the Dangers Social Media Has on Children and Their Safety

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In this information age, billions of people connect with each other using social media, chat rooms, online gaming and numerous applications. The Internet is a fantastic tool, however, with the ease of communication there comes a price, as strangers, sexual predators and bullies take advantage of technology to abuse children. We have a responsibility as parents to monitor and mentor our children, and the key is to have the necessary tools. In her new book, Exposed: The Dangers of Social Media in the Digital Age; Elle West, details the risks unsuspecting children face today. Many children are incapable of protecting themselves from violence and exploitation, because the decision making and impulse control parts of their brain, aren't fully developed. Also, many kids are not taught to be aware of the underlying threats posed by predators on the web. The essential factor in a child's life is a parent who is actively involved. They need a window into their children's onlin world by becoming aware and educating themselves.



West wrote "Exposed," because everyone no matter their socioeconomic status or demographics are at risk. Predators hide in the shadows of the Internet.

The Dangers of Social Media include:

Dangerous Apps/Livestreaming with strangers

Cyberbullying

Sexual exploitation /Sexting

/Sexting Predators/Pedophiles

Addiciton to Pornography, Gaming and the Internet

Human trafficking To interview or book author Elle West, email info@mustardseedalliance.org. For more information, visit https://www.mustardseedalliance.org. About the Author:

Elle West is the founder and CEO of Mustard Seed Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with objectives and a mission to raise awareness and expose the dangers of the Internet. She is a human rights activist, having worked with women and children for the last decade. She has traveled the world educating parents, students, teachers, police officers, government officials, churches, and the general public to bring awareness. Media Contact:

760-408-1998 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-from-mustard-seed-alliance-exposes-the-dangers-social-media-has-on-children-and-their-safety-300703084.html SOURCE Mustard Seed Alliance

