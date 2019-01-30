[August 28, 2018] New HMDA Transmittal Tool Will Simplify HMDA Plus Reporting for Lenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUPOINT Partners, Inc., a leading provider of analytics software for financial institutions, is excited to announce an updated version of its HMDA Transmittal tool that will help lenders easily check their HMDA and HMDA Plus data before submitting it to the government for review. TRUPOINT's Transmittal tool provides a simpler solution than what is currently provided by the government. It allows clients to confidently identify potential data errors and swiftly correct them, helping to prevent potential risks, delays, or penalties. "While the government's transmittal tool is a step up from the solutions that clients have relied on in the past, our HMDA validity and transmittal tool allows users to easily check for errors while raising the standards of data integrity," says TRUPOINT President & CEO, Trey Sullivan. While TRUPOINT has always done HMDA Transmittal upon request, it has now added a specific HMDA Transmittal product to its host of industry-leading analytics solutions. This transmittal tool integrates seamlessly TRUPOINT Analytics, analysis software designed to help banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies comply and grow. With data-driven insights from Analytics, compliance professionals can easily and efficiently analyze Fair Lending, HMDA, CRA, and Redlining risk Current Analytics customers have access to this HMDA Transmittal tool immediately.



"This is just another way that our team is taking the stress out of compliance," Sullivan added. "TRUPOINT makes compliance clear. We're bringing TRUPOINT's ease of use to the transmittal process; when combined with our analysis and reporting, this will give customers the most advanced and comprehensive solution on the market." Over the past 18 months, the compliance industry has witnessed dramatic changes, especially regarding HMDA and Fair Lending. All of TRUPOINT's HMDA solutions, including this HMDA transmittal software, helps institutions weather these changes so that they can focus on activities that will help them comply and grow.

With more regulatory changes looming (especially regarding CRA), HMDA transmittal will be one thing that institutions won't have to worry about. Learn More: Subscribe to TRUPOINT's blog (https://www.trupointpartners.com/blog)

Learn More about the HMDA Transmittal Tool: https://www.trupointpartners.com/hmda-transmittal-software

Learn More about HMDA Analytics: https://www.trupointpartners.com/hmda-software About TRUPOINT – TRUPOINT Partners is a FinTech company based in Charlotte, NC, that serves financial institutions nationwide. They offer software and services designed to reduce compliance risk in the areas of Fair Lending, HMDA, CRA, and Redlining and encourage growth through comprehensive Branch Strategy solutions. TRUPOINT Analytics is a powerful business intelligence platform that enables lenders to reduce risk, manage compliance, and grow revenue through web-based data discovery and rich insights. To learn more about TRUPOINT, call 704.401.1730 or email info@trupointpartners.com. Contact:

Kinsey Sullivan

7044011730

200658@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hmda-transmittal-tool-will-simplify-hmda-plus-reporting-for-lenders-300702771.html SOURCE TRUPOINT Partners, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]