|
|[August 27, 2018]
|
New Seasons Market Selects Clutch for CRM and Campaign Management
West Coast neighborhood grocer New
Seasons Market built its success by putting staff, customers, local
partners and the community first, providing easy access to healthy and
responsibly-sourced food. As part of its progressive corporate mission
to be the ultimate local neighborhood store, the grocer aims to develop
lasting relationships with its partners, vendors and customers. Today,
New Seasons announced the decision to enlist leading customer data and
loyalty provider Clutch
for an innovative B2C customer relationship management (CRM) solution.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005078/en/
"Supporting our customers and the communities they live in is integral
to our founding mission as a brand," stated New Seasons Market Senior
Marketing Director, Katie MacDonald. "Clutch's technology can help us do
this in entirely new ways through a better understanding of their needs."
New Seasons will leverage Clutch's CRM abilities to centralize all
transaction, SKU, and loyalty data in a single place in order to better
understand customer behavior. From there, Clutch will design and
institute new campaigns that employ ongoing customer insights,
empowering New Seasons Market to provide more relevant and personalized
communications across channels.
These initiatives will allow New Seasons to build a comprehensive
database with a complete list of customer preferences, enabling the
brand to provide highly relevant product offers that better serve their
unique communities across Oregon, Washington and Californi.
According to Clutch CEO Ned Moore, Grocery represents an important new
vertical that will greatly benefit from data-driven marketing
strategies. "New Seasons is our second grocery customer, and while we've
seen a lot of success in that industry already, there's potential to do
so much more." He continued, "We see every addition to the Clutch family
as a great learning opportunity on both sides, so we are very much
looking forward to developing a long-term and successful relationship
with New Seasons Market!"
About Clutch
Clutch's Customer Management platform delivers actionable customer
intelligence and personalized engagements that empower B2C companies to
uniquely identify, understand and motivate each individual in their
customer base. The platform integrates real-time customer data across
point-of-sale, ecommerce, mobile and social channels, marketing touch
points and more back to a single individual customer record. With the
addition of machine learning, the platform is able to deliver highly
personalized and relevant engagements to increase the value of each
customer. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, Clutch's solutions
impact over 120 million consumers of over 900 brands. Clutch is a proud
partner of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE),
NewSpring Capital and Ben Franklin Technology Partners. For more
information visit clutch.com,
follow Clutch
Holdings on LinkedIn (News - Alert) or @ClutchSuccess
on Twitter (News - Alert).
About New Seasons Market
New Seasons Market is a West Coast neighborhood grocer with a
people-first culture that builds and sustains relationships for the
greater good. The world's first B Corp grocery store, the company places
as much value on taking care of its staff, its community and the
environment as it does on growing and operating its business, resulting
in genuine relationships between staff, vendors and customers. A
respected champion of the regional food economy, it partners with
farmers, ranchers and producers to deliver the best of the region, and
pairs local, organic favorites with grocery classics to offer customers
choice, value and flexibility. New Seasons started with a single store
in Portland, Ore., in 2000 when three families and 50 friends united
over shared values. Together with its 4,000 plus welcoming staff, New
Seasons offers a unique retail experience in which communities come
together to realize the potential of a healthy, sustainable food system.
New Seasons has 21 neighborhood stores in Washington, Oregon and
California, as well as four New Leaf Community Market locations in
Northern California, and commits 10 percent of its after-tax profits
back to the communities it serves. For more information visit www.newseasonsmarket.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005078/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]