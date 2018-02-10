[August 27, 2018] New Seasons Market Selects Clutch for CRM and Campaign Management

West Coast neighborhood grocer New Seasons Market built its success by putting staff, customers, local partners and the community first, providing easy access to healthy and responsibly-sourced food. As part of its progressive corporate mission to be the ultimate local neighborhood store, the grocer aims to develop lasting relationships with its partners, vendors and customers. Today, New Seasons announced the decision to enlist leading customer data and loyalty provider Clutch for an innovative B2C customer relationship management (CRM) solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005078/en/ "Supporting our customers and the communities they live in is integral to our founding mission as a brand," stated New Seasons Market Senior Marketing Director, Katie MacDonald. "Clutch's technology can help us do this in entirely new ways through a better understanding of their needs." New Seasons will leverage Clutch's CRM abilities to centralize all transaction, SKU, and loyalty data in a single place in order to better understand customer behavior. From there, Clutch will design and institute new campaigns that employ ongoing customer insights, empowering New Seasons Market to provide more relevant and personalized communications across channels. These initiatives will allow New Seasons to build a comprehensive database with a complete list of customer preferences, enabling the brand to provide highly relevant product offers that better serve their unique communities across Oregon, Washington and Californi.



According to Clutch CEO Ned Moore, Grocery represents an important new vertical that will greatly benefit from data-driven marketing strategies. "New Seasons is our second grocery customer, and while we've seen a lot of success in that industry already, there's potential to do so much more." He continued, "We see every addition to the Clutch family as a great learning opportunity on both sides, so we are very much looking forward to developing a long-term and successful relationship with New Seasons Market!" About Clutch

Clutch's Customer Management platform delivers actionable customer intelligence and personalized engagements that empower B2C companies to uniquely identify, understand and motivate each individual in their customer base. The platform integrates real-time customer data across point-of-sale, ecommerce, mobile and social channels, marketing touch points and more back to a single individual customer record. With the addition of machine learning, the platform is able to deliver highly personalized and relevant engagements to increase the value of each customer. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, Clutch's solutions impact over 120 million consumers of over 900 brands. Clutch is a proud partner of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE), NewSpring Capital and Ben Franklin Technology Partners. For more information visit clutch.com, follow Clutch Holdings on LinkedIn (News - Alert) or @ClutchSuccess on Twitter (News - Alert) . About New Seasons Market New Seasons Market is a West Coast neighborhood grocer with a people-first culture that builds and sustains relationships for the greater good. The world's first B Corp grocery store, the company places as much value on taking care of its staff, its community and the environment as it does on growing and operating its business, resulting in genuine relationships between staff, vendors and customers. A respected champion of the regional food economy, it partners with farmers, ranchers and producers to deliver the best of the region, and pairs local, organic favorites with grocery classics to offer customers choice, value and flexibility. New Seasons started with a single store in Portland, Ore., in 2000 when three families and 50 friends united over shared values. Together with its 4,000 plus welcoming staff, New Seasons offers a unique retail experience in which communities come together to realize the potential of a healthy, sustainable food system. New Seasons has 21 neighborhood stores in Washington, Oregon and California, as well as four New Leaf Community Market locations in Northern California, and commits 10 percent of its after-tax profits back to the communities it serves. For more information visit www.newseasonsmarket.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005078/en/

