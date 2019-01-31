[August 24, 2018] New Metal Timepiece Debuts From The G-SHOCK Women's G-MS Collection

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the launch of its brand new, high-end women's line with the debut of a metal women's timepiece to its G-MS collection. Boasting a refined and upscale aesthetic, the new G-MS timepieces feature a compact, metal bezel and band design in luxe tones of silver (MSGS200D-7A) and rose gold (MSGS200DG-4A). The G-MS collection is designed for the modern, active woman who desires a sophisticated watch with additional functionality for everyday life. As part of G-SHOCK Women, which also encompasses the brand's popular S Series and Baby-G lines, the G-MS collection includes features of absolute toughness that G-SHOCK is known for in a design women can wear from day to night. Additionally, the MSGS200D-7A and MSGS200DG-4A timepieces feature Tough Solar power, which generates electricity from sunlight as well as indoor lighting, and they feature LED illumination for easy reading in the dark. Full auto calendar and daily alarm functions ensure on-the-go women remain on-time, no matter how busy their schedule may get. Additional features include: 100M water resistance

water resistance Shock resistance

Super illuminator LED light

World time (31TZ / 48 Cities)

1/100 th second stopwatch

second stopwatch Countdown timer

12/24 hour formats The MSGS200D-7A and MSGS200DG-4A will retail for $200 and $240 USD, respectively, and will be available for purchase this September at select Macy's, jewelers, gshock.com and the G-SHOCK Soho store.



For more information about the new G-MS line, visit https://www.gshock.com/collections/g-ms. About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com/home. FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alex Nassar

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

(954) 303 9120

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alex.Nassar@mcsaatchi.com Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-metal-timepiece-debuts-from-the-g-shock-womens-g-ms-collection-300702085.html SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]