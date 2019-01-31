|
|[August 23, 2018]
|
New Relic Appoints Michael Christenson and Caroline Watteeuw to Its Board of Directors
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced two additions to its board
of directors. Michael Christenson and Caroline Watteeuw joined the
board, effective August 21, 2018, bringing the total number of directors
to nine.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005753/en/
Caroline Watteeuw Carlisle, New Relic Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
"Michael and Caroline each have extensive experience successfully
leading technology organizations," said Lew Cirne, founder and CEO, New
Relic. "Their experience is incredibly valuable to New Relic as we
continue on our journey to become the dominant DevOps platform that
empowers companies to succeed in their digital applications and systems."
"I am honored to serve on the New Relic Board of Directors," said
Christenson. "New Relic plays a critical role in helping companies
transform their customer experience so they can succeed in the digital
era."
"As a CIO, I believe that observability must become a cornerstone for
every company's digital strategy," sai Watteeuw. "I look forward to
working with the team at New Relic as they work to continue to deliver
on this important mission."
Watteeuw has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information
Officer of Caliber Home Loans, Inc. since 2016. Previously, she served
as Technology Officer at Warburg Pincus (News - Alert) LLC, and as a senior technology
advisor to chief executive officers and corporate boards at Innovation
Through Technology. Prior to that, she served in various roles at
PepsiCo, Inc., including Chief Information Officer for North America,
and the company's Global Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice
President Business Information Solutions. Before PepsiCo, Inc., she held
several technology roles, including at iFormation Group, TradingEdge and
Credit Suisse Group AG. She served on the board of directors of
Capgemini (News - Alert) SE, and has been a Trustee of New York Institute of Technology
since 2015.
Christenson has been a Managing Director of Allen & Company LLC, a
private investment banking firm, since 2010. He has served as a member
of the Board of Directors of Logmein, Inc. since 2010. Logmein, Inc.
provides cloud-based communications, collaboration, identity management,
and customer support software. From 2006 to 2010, he served as President
and Chief Operating Officer of CA (News - Alert), Inc. and in 2005 he served as
Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. CA, Inc.
was a leading enterprise systems management and security software
company. Mr. Christenson was an investment banker at Salomon Brothers
Inc and its successor firm, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., from 1987 to
2004.
Christenson and Watteeuw join current Directors, including Chairman
Peter Fenton, general partner, Benchmark; Sohaib Abbasi, former chief
executive officer of Informatica Corporation; Lew Cirne, CEO and
founder, New Relic; Hope Cochran, former Chief Financial Officer of King
Digital Entertainment and Clearwire (News - Alert) Corporation; Adam Messinger, former
chief technology officer of Twitter; Dan Scholnick, general partner,
Trinity Ventures; and James Tolonen, former senior group vice president
and chief financial officer of Business Objects (News - Alert), S.A.
Learn more about New Relic's leadership team and board here.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005753/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]