[August 23, 2018] New Relic Appoints Michael Christenson and Caroline Watteeuw to Its Board of Directors

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced two additions to its board of directors. Michael Christenson and Caroline Watteeuw joined the board, effective August 21, 2018, bringing the total number of directors to nine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005753/en/ Caroline Watteeuw Carlisle, New Relic Board Member (Photo: Business Wire) "Michael and Caroline each have extensive experience successfully leading technology organizations," said Lew Cirne, founder and CEO, New Relic. "Their experience is incredibly valuable to New Relic as we continue on our journey to become the dominant DevOps platform that empowers companies to succeed in their digital applications and systems." "I am honored to serve on the New Relic Board of Directors," said Christenson. "New Relic plays a critical role in helping companies transform their customer experience so they can succeed in the digital era." "As a CIO, I believe that observability must become a cornerstone for every company's digital strategy," sai Watteeuw. "I look forward to working with the team at New Relic as they work to continue to deliver on this important mission."



Watteeuw has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Caliber Home Loans, Inc. since 2016. Previously, she served as Technology Officer at Warburg Pincus (News - Alert) LLC, and as a senior technology advisor to chief executive officers and corporate boards at Innovation Through Technology. Prior to that, she served in various roles at PepsiCo, Inc., including Chief Information Officer for North America, and the company's Global Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President Business Information Solutions. Before PepsiCo, Inc., she held several technology roles, including at iFormation Group, TradingEdge and Credit Suisse Group AG. She served on the board of directors of Capgemini (News - Alert) SE, and has been a Trustee of New York Institute of Technology since 2015. Christenson has been a Managing Director of Allen & Company LLC, a private investment banking firm, since 2010. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Logmein, Inc. since 2010. Logmein, Inc. provides cloud-based communications, collaboration, identity management, and customer support software. From 2006 to 2010, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of CA (News - Alert) , Inc. and in 2005 he served as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. CA, Inc. was a leading enterprise systems management and security software company. Mr. Christenson was an investment banker at Salomon Brothers Inc and its successor firm, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., from 1987 to 2004.

Christenson and Watteeuw join current Directors, including Chairman Peter Fenton, general partner, Benchmark; Sohaib Abbasi, former chief executive officer of Informatica Corporation; Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic; Hope Cochran, former Chief Financial Officer of King Digital Entertainment and Clearwire (News - Alert) Corporation; Adam Messinger, former chief technology officer of Twitter; Dan Scholnick, general partner, Trinity Ventures; and James Tolonen, former senior group vice president and chief financial officer of Business Objects (News - Alert) , S.A. Learn more about New Relic's leadership team and board here. About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005753/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]