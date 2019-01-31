[August 23, 2018] New Mirantis Product Empowers Customers with Workload-Centric Cloud Configurations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirantis today announced the release of the first open source private cloud which can adapt to changing workloads.

"IT infrastructure has been historically either generic or 100% special purpose, with no easy way to adapt to new applications,” said Adrian Ionel, co-founder and CEO, Mirantis. "The new MCP release is the first cloud platform which can easily adapt to changing use cases. Our customers can now respond quickly and efficiently to new business opportunities while tuning their technology stacks and service quality to specific application requirements.” Today’s business applications dictate the unique infrastructure requirements needed to provide the best possible experience for customers. But with existing hardware investments from preferred suppliers and constraints imposed by networking, security, compliance, etc., most pre-packaged vendor solutions don’t fit. At the same time, a do-it-yourself approach is time consuming and cost prohibitive. To address this, latest release of MCP uses the concept of tuned infrastructure stacks - pre-defined configuration templates, represented as code, which can be easily edited using a tool called the Mirantis Infrastructure Model Designer. Built on top of open source software such as Cookiecutter, Reclass, ad Salt, the Model Designer enables infrastructure architects and operators to define and manage entire data center and cluster configurations in declarative software. This enables quick, reliable and auditable infrastructure changes without compromising operational readiness.



"We work with more than 12,000 customers to whom we deliver flexible and scalable infrastructures tailored to their needs -- of today and tomorrow," said Nordi Malih, COO at CloudVPS. "We chose MCP as a key component of our latest platform for its flexibility and model-driven approach to infrastructure configuration. We are happy to see that Mirantis is pushing further ahead with this vision and are excited to innovate and create together with them in the future." MCP includes a number of enhancements to the core platform including:

Mirantis Cloud Validation for the ability to more safely apply updates

Support for Kubernetes 1.10

Support for OpenContrail 4.0

Support OpenStack Mitaka, Ocata, and Pike

Improved Stacklight usability

Alerta support for better alert management

Support for long term reporting and historical trends. Mirantis will be running a public webcast, demonstrating the latest enhancements to its cloud platform on September 5th. Sign-up is available on Mirantis website. About Mirantis Mirantis is the flexible infrastructure company harnessing open source to free application owners from operations concerns. The company employs a unique build-operate-transfer approach to deliver two distinct products: Mirantis Cloud Platform, which is based on Kubernetes and OpenStack and helps services providers and enterprises run highly tunable private clouds powered by infrastructure-as-code and based on open standards.

Mirantis Application Platform, which is based on Spinnaker and helps enterprises adopt cloud native continuous delivery to realize cloud ROI at scale. To date, Mirantis has helped more than 200 enterprises and service providers build and operate some of the largest open clouds in the world. Its customers include iconic brands such as Adobe, AT&T, Comcast, Reliance Jio, State Farm, STC, Vodafone, Volkswagen, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.mirantis.com. Contact information:

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis

jeckertflak@gmail.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]