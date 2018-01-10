[August 23, 2018] New Open FinTech Forum Features Experts in AI, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Kubernetes, Open Source Program Management and More

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the agenda of sessions and speakers for Open FinTech Forum, taking place October 10-11 in New York. Featured sessions include: Enterprise Blockchain Adoption - Trends and Predictions - Saurabh Gupta , HfS Research

, Build Intelligent Applications with Azure Cognitive Service and CNTK - Bhakthi Liyanage, Bank of America

Why Two Sigma Contributes to Open Source - Julia Meinwald , Two Sigma

, Real-World Kubernetes Use Cases in Financial Services: Lessons learned from Capital One, BlackRock and Bloomberg - Jeffrey Odom , Capital One ; Michael Francis , BlackRock ; Kevin Fleming , Bloomberg ; Paris Pittman , Google ; and Ron Miller , TechCrunch

, ; , ; , ; , ; and , Smart Money Bets on Open Source Adoption in AI/ML Fintech Applications - Laila Paszti , GTC Law Group P.C.

, Three Cs to an Open Source Program Office - Justin Rackliffe , Fidelity Investments

, Distributed Ledger Technology Deployments & Use Cases in Financial Services - Hanna Zubko , IntellectEU; Jesse Chenard , MonetaGo; Umar Farooq , JP Morgan; Julio Faura , Santander Bank ; and Robert Hackett , Fortune Updated keynotes include: AI in the Real World: Today and Tomorrow - Hilary Mason , Cloudera

, Adapting Kubernetes for Machine Learning Workflows - nia Musial and Keith Laban , Bloomberg



The full agenda is available here. Focusing on the intersection of financial services and open source, Open FinTech Forum will provide CIOs and senior technologists guidance on building internal open source programs as well as an in-depth look at cutting-edge open source technologies, including AI, blockchain/distributed ledger and Kubernetes/containers, which drive efficiencies and flexibility.

