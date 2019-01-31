|
New Report from DreamBox Learning® and PBS Reveals Most Educators Believe in the Power of Educational Technology to Improve Student Achievement
Educators overwhelmingly believe educational technology is an effective
tool for improving student outcomes, according to a new national survey
from DreamBox
Learning® and PBS,
organizations that are both committed to transforming the future of
learning to impact student achievement by supporting educators' needs in
the classroom. The study, which was conducted by Education
Week Research Center, also reveals that educators want more support
to effectively use those technology tools.
The survey, which gathered perceptions from a national sample of
teachers in grades PreK-8, school-based leaders, and district leaders,
confirmed that educational technology plays a major role in classrooms
across the country. More than half of respondents said their students
use a digital device or technology at least a few times a week, and two
out of five respondents said that at least half of all student work is
completed digitally. In addition, teachers reported they want more
professional development in pedagogy and instructional methods, along
with training and support to more effectively use educational technology.
"We conducted the survey in order to better understand the kinds of
support that districts and schools need so they can leverage classroom
technology in meaningful ways," said Tim Hudson, Ph.D., Chief Learning
Officer at DreamBox. "It's great to see that teachers believe education
technology enables rich differentiation and deep learning for students.
Now, as the survey shows, we must give them the level of support and
professional development they deserve so they can use digital tools
strategically and effectively."
"The results are clear: Educators view educational technology as a tool
to implement instructional approaches they value," said Holly Kurtz,
director of the Education Week Research Center. "Almost all educators
categorized differentiated instruction and personalized learning as
valuable or very valuable. Additionally, most educators surveyed report
that, specifically in math, differentiated instruction can help students
learn at their own pace if the right curricular resources and
technologies are available."
Early childhood educators showed a greater desire for support with
technology than their peers. The survey found that 52 percent of PreK-2
teachers, compared to 45 percent of 3-8 grade teachers, do not feel they
have the support they need to effectively use educational technology.
Additionally, while 56 percent of teachers in grades 3 through 8 call
for more devices, 70 percent of PreK-2 teachers reported a need for more
hardware for their students and classrooms.
"Teacher support and student success are inextricably linked," said Sara
Schapiro, Vice President of Education, PBS. "It's vital that we
understand the needs of all teachers, starting in early education, in
order to help them more effectively drive learningin the classroom.
This survey has been an exciting way to better understand those needs
related to educational technology, and we're looking forward to
leveraging the results to support educators in their professional
learning journeys at PBS and our member stations."
To download the full survey report, please visit: http://www.dreambox.com/white-papers/Educators-Believe-Educational-Technology-Can-Personalize-Learning.
About DreamBox Learning
DreamBox Learning, founded in 2006 in Bellevue, Washington, is the only
K-8 digital math program powered by students, built by and for
educators, and independently proven to positively impact student
achievement. DreamBox dynamically adapts and differentiates in real time
based not only on students' answers, but also on how they solve
problems. Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower
differentiation for all learners, DreamBox gives teachers
content-specific professional development and provides administrators
with insights about how all students are progressing. The company's
pioneering platform has won more than 40 top education and technology
industry awards and is in use in all 50 states and throughout Canada.
DreamBox is available for PC and iPad. For more information, visit http://www.dreambox.com/.
About PBS
PBS,
with nearly 350 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to
explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content.
Each month, PBS reaches over 90 million people through television and 30
million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of
science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints;
and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS'
broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's
most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through
12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring
classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS'
premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build
critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to
find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS
KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV - including a 24/7
channel, online at pbskids.org,
via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More
information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org,
one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS
on Twitter, Facebook or
through our apps
for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and
updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or
by following PBS
Pressroom on Twitter.
About The Education Week Research Center
The Education Week Research Center is a division of Editorial Projects
in Education, the non-profit organization that publishes Education
Week and EdWeek
Market Brief. With a staff of full-time researchers, the Research
Center conducts original surveys and in-depth data analyses informing
news coverage, as well as independent, unbiased research projects for
outside organizations on a grant or contract basis. For more
information, visit https://www.edweek.org/rc/index.html?intc=main-topnav.
