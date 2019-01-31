[August 22, 2018] New Report from DreamBox Learning® and PBS Reveals Most Educators Believe in the Power of Educational Technology to Improve Student Achievement

Educators overwhelmingly believe educational technology is an effective tool for improving student outcomes, according to a new national survey from DreamBox Learning® and PBS, organizations that are both committed to transforming the future of learning to impact student achievement by supporting educators' needs in the classroom. The study, which was conducted by Education Week Research Center, also reveals that educators want more support to effectively use those technology tools. The survey, which gathered perceptions from a national sample of teachers in grades PreK-8, school-based leaders, and district leaders, confirmed that educational technology plays a major role in classrooms across the country. More than half of respondents said their students use a digital device or technology at least a few times a week, and two out of five respondents said that at least half of all student work is completed digitally. In addition, teachers reported they want more professional development in pedagogy and instructional methods, along with training and support to more effectively use educational technology. "We conducted the survey in order to better understand the kinds of support that districts and schools need so they can leverage classroom technology in meaningful ways," said Tim Hudson, Ph.D., Chief Learning Officer at DreamBox. "It's great to see that teachers believe education technology enables rich differentiation and deep learning for students. Now, as the survey shows, we must give them the level of support and professional development they deserve so they can use digital tools strategically and effectively." "The results are clear: Educators view educational technology as a tool to implement instructional approaches they value," said Holly Kurtz, director of the Education Week Research Center. "Almost all educators categorized differentiated instruction and personalized learning as valuable or very valuable. Additionally, most educators surveyed report that, specifically in math, differentiated instruction can help students learn at their own pace if the right curricular resources and technologies are available." Early childhood educators showed a greater desire for support with technology than their peers. The survey found that 52 percent of PreK-2 teachers, compared to 45 percent of 3-8 grade teachers, do not feel they have the support they need to effectively use educational technology. Additionally, while 56 percent of teachers in grades 3 through 8 call for more devices, 70 percent of PreK-2 teachers reported a need for more hardware for their students and classrooms. "Teacher support and student success are inextricably linked," said Sara Schapiro, Vice President of Education, PBS. "It's vital that we understand the needs of all teachers, starting in early education, in order to help them more effectively drive learningin the classroom. This survey has been an exciting way to better understand those needs related to educational technology, and we're looking forward to leveraging the results to support educators in their professional learning journeys at PBS and our member stations."



To download the full survey report, please visit: http://www.dreambox.com/white-papers/Educators-Believe-Educational-Technology-Can-Personalize-Learning. About DreamBox Learning

DreamBox Learning, founded in 2006 in Bellevue, Washington, is the only K-8 digital math program powered by students, built by and for educators, and independently proven to positively impact student achievement. DreamBox dynamically adapts and differentiates in real time based not only on students' answers, but also on how they solve problems. Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox gives teachers content-specific professional development and provides administrators with insights about how all students are progressing. The company's pioneering platform has won more than 40 top education and technology industry awards and is in use in all 50 states and throughout Canada. DreamBox is available for PC and iPad. For more information, visit http://www.dreambox.com/. About PBS PBS, with nearly 350 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 90 million people through television and 30 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS' broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS' premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV - including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter. About The Education Week Research Center The Education Week Research Center is a division of Editorial Projects in Education, the non-profit organization that publishes Education Week and EdWeek Market Brief. With a staff of full-time researchers, the Research Center conducts original surveys and in-depth data analyses informing news coverage, as well as independent, unbiased research projects for outside organizations on a grant or contract basis. For more information, visit https://www.edweek.org/rc/index.html?intc=main-topnav. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005157/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]