|[August 22, 2018]
New Physician Referral Report Identifies Top Barriers to Patient Retention and Care Coordination Within Health System Networks
today announced findings from a survey of 100 primary care and
100 specialty physicians aimed at better understanding referral
practices and uncovering opportunities to improve care coordination. The
findings, published in the 2018
Referral Trends Report: Positioning for Patient Retention,
highlight providers' top challenges in making optimal, in-network
referrals. While 77 percent of providers surveyed recognize the
importance of keeping patients in-network for care coordination, a
notable 79 percent say they refer patients out of network. Coupled with
other key insights, such findings suggest that improving referral
processes can go a long way in helping health systems boost patient
retention.
Survey results reveal that providers lack access to the level of
information necessary to facilitate clinically appropriate referrals
within their networks. Among those who refer out of network, 45 percent
say that it's difficult to determine who is in the network and, on
average, they estimate that one-third of out-of-network referrals would
be avoidable with more robust information about in-network colleague.
Findings show that scheduling limitations also contribute to patient
retention issues - 42 percent of patients leave a provider's office
without a necessary referral appointment booked, despite over 60 percent
of providers considering point-of-service scheduling extremely or very
important.
Suboptimal referral processes have ramifications for patients,
providers, and health systems. For example:
-
72 percent of providers say they or their staff usually refer to the
same provider for a given specialty, indicating potential missed
opportunities to connect patients with a different provider with more
specific expertise and/or earlier availability.
-
42 percent of providers feel they are not practicing at the top of
their license all or most of the time, which can hinder professional
satisfaction and contribute to disengagement.
-
Only 40 percent of providers report always knowing whether or not
their referral was appropriate for the patient or whether the patient
needed to be re-referred, hindering care coordination.
"Understanding who is in-network and what their specific clinical areas
of expertise are has been a long-standing challenge for physicians,"
said Dr. Erin Jospe, Chief Medical Officer at Kyruus. "This new research
reaffirms the widespread need to empower physicians with better insights
and capabilities, so they can make the best referrals for their patients
and help guide their care more effectively."
Wakefield Research conducted this online survey on behalf of Kyruus. All
participants are affiliated with a hospital or health system, accept
insurance, have been in practice for a year or more, and spend at least
20 hours per week seeing patients. To learn more, download
the free research report.
About Kyruus
Kyruus delivers proven provider search and
scheduling solutions that help hospitals and health systems match
patients with the providers best suited to care for them. The
ProviderMatch suite of solutions-for consumers, access centers, and
referral networks-enables a consistent patient experience across
multiple points of access, while aligning provider supply with patient
demand. The company's proprietary provider data management platform
forms the foundation of its solutions, powering them with accurate data
by coupling data processing with administrative applications. To find
out why a Better Match Means Better Care, please visit www.kyruus.com.
