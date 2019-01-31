[August 22, 2018] New Research: Cloud Adoption on the Rise, but 54 Percent of Organizations at Risk

Druva Annual Survey Highlights Growth in Cloud Adoption but Issues a Warning for Businesses not Following Policies for Workloads in Virtual Environments SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Druva, the leader in cloud data protection and management, today announced the results of its 2018 State of Virtualization in the Cloud survey to understand how enterprises working in virtual environments are approaching cloud migration. The results show cloud adoption is growing for virtualized workloads, with 90 percent of respondents running, or planning to run, virtual machines (VMs) in the cloud in 2018. The survey also highlights significant risk associated with this journey, as organizations discover that on-premises approaches to data management are outdated and no longer adequate for the cloud era. The annual survey polled* IT and virtualization professionals across companies of all sizes to identify adoption and user data trends across cloud virtualized environments. Key findings from the survey include: 41% of organizations are currently running VMs in the cloud, up from 31% in 2017

90% of respondents are running, or have plans to run, VMs in the cloud in 2018

59% of these organizations are planning to use AWS for these workloads

54% of respondents have no visibility into how and if data management policies are being applied and enforced

55% do not have a plan to centralize protection of their data across multi-cloud or hybrid cloud envionments, resulting in data silos



The result is a critical gap in visibility into data in the cloud, which can increase risk to data infractions and compliance--such as not purging data in time, per retention and compliance regulations. “What we’re seeing from the results is that the momentum of cloud adoption continues to grow for virtualized workloads, but that journey isn’t without challenges,” said Dave Packer, VP of Products and Alliances, Druva. “The cloud forces organizations--and vendors--to be more disciplined in how they approach consumption of cloud resources. While the benefits of moving to the cloud are huge, the visibility and data management requirements are higher to ensure organizations realize cost savings, which is why more than 53% of respondents are still struggling to hit that target.”

