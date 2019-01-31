|
|[August 21, 2018]
|
New mmojo Application Provides a Unique, One-Stop Approach to Sourcing and Delivering B2B Marketing Data
mmojo.com (website: http://www.mmojo.com)
today introduced mmojo, the industry's first "B2B Marketing Data
Everything" application for marketing, sales and research
professionals. The application combines advanced data management
features with access to the mmojo Data Marketplace to greatly simplify
the efforts of sourcing, delivering and integrating various types of B2B
data used for customer insight, lead generation, prospect targeting,
market analysis and more.
mmojo mMore-Like Screenshot. Using an existing list of target companies, the B2B marketing user adjusts constraints to create an expanded list of similar companies (Graphic: Business Wire)
The mmojo application delivers to the B2B professional a one-stop
solution for what previously has been an expensive and time-consuming
task of locating, negotiating, customizing and integrating B2B data from
multiple vendors. With mmojo, users have access to numerous high quality
data packages from top B2B data vendors and the tools necessary to
either create custom data sets from scratch or to quickly match and
cross reference the available data to their own customer and prospect
lists. Usage rights and pricing for the extracted data is all handled
under a single, very affordable, Data as a Service license with mmojo.
The mmojo Data Marketplace
The mmojo Data Marketplace is provided as a service to mmojo users to
streamline the complex efforts required to locate, test, source and
negotiate B2B data usage. The mmojo Data Marketplace presents data
products from almost two dozen well-recognized B2B data providers as
well as data curated and managed by mmojo itself.
Selected Data Products include:
-
Detailed company firmographic information for over 20 millon
US companies, including address information, revenues, employee
counts, domains and more.
-
High quality contact information for approximately 80 million
US executives and staff members, including title and function, email
addresses, phone numbers, social handles and more.
-
Technographic information for companies including technologies
in use, IT budgets, staff sizes, hardware counts and more.
-
Online and digital activity data including IP addresses
(for visitor identification), online intent scores and more.
-
Detailed company operating data such as financial information,
merger and acquisition activity and more.
All data is pre-processed so that it is ready to be cross-referenced
immediately to your own customer and prospect lists and packaged so that
users pay only for what they need. Many data products are free. Premium
data products are offered at highly competitive rates.
Combining Technology and Data
Making mmojo special is the combination of its features and available
data. In addition to accessing high quality third party data, mmojo
users can use the features within mmojo to perform complex data
management tasks, such as list upload match and append, list creation,
filtering, segmentation, market analysis, gap filling, list suppression,
deduplication, merging and more.
"It's been proven that the use of high-quality data will drive better
marketing results. We built mmojo with the sole purpose of providing
simple and affordable access to this valuable data commodity," explained
Hank Weghorst, Managing Partner at mmojo.com. "This approach, executed
using our partner relationships and most importantly our state of the
art technology, has enabled us to change the game."
Why Use a Marketing Data Everything Application?
Excellence in B2B Marketing depends on the consumption of high quality
and unique data. The problem faced by B2B professionals today is that
they must do all the work themselves: find, license, extract,
cross-reference, merge, deduplicate, analyze, maintain and more.
Marketing Automation, Business Analytics and CRM systems are not
designed to do this. In fact, they require data to feed them. Whether
it's data to generate new leads, grow existing customer understanding or
extend insights to prioritize activities, data is necessary - and mmojo
is there to help.
Resources
About mmojo.com
mmojo.com's mission is to use software technology to transform the way
businesses work with data. We strive to create a blend between
high-quality data and the most current technologies that produce a
result most valuable for our customers. For more information and access
to a free trial of the mmojo application, visit http://www.mmojo.com.
