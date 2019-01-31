|
|[August 21, 2018]
|
New Inventory Forecasting Advancements From LKQD Technologies Help Publishers Rise to the Forefront In Digital Video Advertising
LKQD Technologies, a leading video advertising infrastructure provider
within Nexstar Digital LLC, which is owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
(NASDAQ:NXST), today announces the release of live forecasting, a
platform advancement giving publishers greater insight to manage and
grow their video advertising businesses.
LKQD Technologies continues to advance its platform with ongoing feature
releases that help publishers navigate the complexity of video
advertising. Many of today's publishers need solutions to support
monetizing their inventory through direct and programmatic sales. LKQD
provides technology to integrate both of these sales sources within a
single platform. In LKQD's latest release, the addition of live
forecasting gives publishers industry-leading tools to anticipate
inventory trends and forecast media avails, giving them the edge they
need to optimize their video advertising. LKQD live forecasting
incorporates real-time data with historical trends and may be analyzed
by campaign parameters, advertising partner, device types, publisher
partners, and placements, among other parameters.
Integrated into the industry's premier real-time unified video analytics
suite, live forecasting gives publishers an unparalleled ability to
predict and analyze their inventory availability for their direct
advertiser relationships and campaign needs. With the power of LKQD
Universal Auction to integrate a publisher's direct and programmatic
advertising sources, this release adds to the platform to give
publishers a complete suite of tools and solutions that help them
streamline operations while maximizing revenue.
In addition to live forecasting, LKQD continues to release features that
enable a publisher to customize the platform for their business. The
latest release includes the option for publishers to create customized
labels for any ad placement, campaign, advertiser, or creative.
Personalizing the platform gives publishers the flexibility to quickly
navigate, filter, and report on the parameters that matter most to their
unique business. For instance, publishers have the power to categorize
demand by how it is booked, or pull up-to-minute activity and billing
reports by business group or function.
"LKQD's live forecasting feature is a continuation of our strategy to
further expand our leading video advertising infrastructure platform
through the ongoing development of innovative technologies that meet the
unique needs of modern publishers," said Brian DeFrancesco, Head of LKQD
and SVP, Nexstar Digital LLC. "LKQD Technologies has helped hundreds of
publishers stay ahead of the curve and proactively solve their greatest
video advertising challenges so they may continue to grow their
respective businesses."
About LKQD Technologies
LKQD builds technology that improves video advertising. The Company's
open infrastructure powers a flexible and scalable end-to-end technology
stack that enables digital video sellers and buyers to build and grow
their businesses. LKQD's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) technology
provides a suite of integrated solutions from centralized ad serving,
data management and advanced reporting, to highly scalable inventory and
demand. Hundreds of companies leverage LKQD's technology to power their
entire video advertising businesses and customize solutions to
efficiently scale across mobile, desktop, and connected TV.
About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that
leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and
advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media
platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other
services to 171 television stations and related digital multicast
signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television
households. Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS,
ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites
offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and
advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they
access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more
information please visit www.nexstar.tv.
