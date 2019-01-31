[August 21, 2018] New Inventory Forecasting Advancements From LKQD Technologies Help Publishers Rise to the Forefront In Digital Video Advertising

LKQD Technologies, a leading video advertising infrastructure provider within Nexstar Digital LLC, which is owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST), today announces the release of live forecasting, a platform advancement giving publishers greater insight to manage and grow their video advertising businesses. LKQD Technologies continues to advance its platform with ongoing feature releases that help publishers navigate the complexity of video advertising. Many of today's publishers need solutions to support monetizing their inventory through direct and programmatic sales. LKQD provides technology to integrate both of these sales sources within a single platform. In LKQD's latest release, the addition of live forecasting gives publishers industry-leading tools to anticipate inventory trends and forecast media avails, giving them the edge they need to optimize their video advertising. LKQD live forecasting incorporates real-time data with historical trends and may be analyzed by campaign parameters, advertising partner, device types, publisher partners, and placements, among other parameters. Integrated into the industry's premier real-time unified video analytics suite, live forecasting gives publishers an unparalleled ability to predict and analyze their inventory availability for their direct advertiser relationships and campaign needs. With the power of LKQD Universal Auction to integrate a publisher's direct and programmatic advertising sources, this release adds to the platform to give publishers a complete suite of tools and solutions that help them streamline operations while maximizing revenue. In addition to live forecasting, LKQD continues to release features that enable a publisher to customize the platform for their business. The latest release includes the option for publishers to create customized labels for any ad placement, campaign, advertiser, or creative. Personalizing the platform gives publishers the flexibility to quickly navigate, filter, and report on the parameters that matter most to their unique business. For instance, publishers have the power to categorize demand by how it is booked, or pull up-to-minute activity and billing reports by business group or function.



"LKQD's live forecasting feature is a continuation of our strategy to further expand our leading video advertising infrastructure platform through the ongoing development of innovative technologies that meet the unique needs of modern publishers," said Brian DeFrancesco, Head of LKQD and SVP, Nexstar Digital LLC. "LKQD Technologies has helped hundreds of publishers stay ahead of the curve and proactively solve their greatest video advertising challenges so they may continue to grow their respective businesses." About LKQD Technologies

LKQD builds technology that improves video advertising. The Company's open infrastructure powers a flexible and scalable end-to-end technology stack that enables digital video sellers and buyers to build and grow their businesses. LKQD's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) technology provides a suite of integrated solutions from centralized ad serving, data management and advanced reporting, to highly scalable inventory and demand. Hundreds of companies leverage LKQD's technology to power their entire video advertising businesses and customize solutions to efficiently scale across mobile, desktop, and connected TV. About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 171 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005218/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]