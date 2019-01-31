[August 21, 2018] New Report Finds General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Driving Demand for Data Masking

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataguise, a leader in data privacy protection and compliance, today announced the company has been recognized in a new report on data masking by Gartner titled, Market Guide for Data Masking. As data growth continues and data analytics becomes a mission critical operation throughout the enterprise, Dataguise has been supporting the need to protect sensitive information in the wake of new data privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Dataguise data masking capabilities give customers flexibility and choice when sharing data with semi-trusted users either inside the organization or with external partners.

“By 2021, the global enterprise use of data masking (DM) or similar de-identification techniques will increase to 40%, an increase from 15% in 2017,” according to Gartner in the Market Guide for Data Masking1. “DM protects sensitive data by providing users fictitious, yet realistic data, instead of real and sensitive data, while maintaining their ability to carry out business processes.”1 __________________________ Gartner, Market Guide for Data Masking, July 20, 2018, ID: G00326073

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3883287?ref=mrktg-srch (NOTE: This document, while intended to inform our clients about the current data privacy and security challenges experienced by IT companies in the global marketplace, is in no way intended to provide legal advice or to endorse a specific course of action.) Today’s enterprises are under increasing pressures to secure privacy data in the prevention of unauthorized insider and outsider access. Data privacy mandates such as the GDPR are moving IT security and risk management professionals to take increasing actions to ensure the protection of sensitive customer data. Dataguise DgSecure provides an end-to-end solution that includes a number of data protection options, including data masking, in order to meet and exceed newly instituted requirements. Dataguise DgSecure delivers high-performance masking without dramatically raising data handling liabilities with regards o General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. The solution’s native data masking and encryption capabilities can be combined with data masking algorithms to give customers the flexibility and choice needed to share data with “semi-trusted” users, either inside the organization or with external partners. Dataguise DgSecure allows data privacy and risk management professionals in industries such as finance, insurance, healthcare, government, technology and retail to reduce breach risk and data loss with the company’s powerful and highly scalable data privacy protection solutions.



“Review your data security and compliance roadmap. Focus on vendors that offer more than one type of DM technology and support consistent policies across your DM scenarios, applications and platforms,” noted the report. “Evaluate vendor capabilities to address the full lifecycle of data masking. Keeping up to date with changes in the environment is important. Regulatory requirements and threats change, application schema changes, additional data sources or applications, or changes in the quantity of data to mask can affect the performance and effectiveness of the masking implementation and require periodic adjustments.” “Deployed globally, DgSecure provides a highly effective and proven approach for end-to-end sensitive data masking and governance for the world’s largest organizations,” said JT Sison, VP, Marketing and Business Development. “DgSecure mitigates threats and satisfies the most arduous requirements, protecting privacy data across the broadest spectrum of platforms.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About Dataguise

Dataguise is the leader in sensitive data governance, providing data privacy protection and compliance solutions that discover sensitive data and keep it secure. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximising the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship.

