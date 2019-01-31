[August 20, 2018] New Startup Aims to Revolutionize Reverse Mortgages

SILVERTHORNE, Colo., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New startup, MortgageRewind.com LLC, announced today the launch of MortgageRewind.com, an online reverse mortgage lending platform. MortgageRewind wants to help borrowers rethink their mortgage future by helping seniors understand the many benefits of a reverse mortgage. Nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains in gorgeous Summit County, MortgageRewind was launched to fill the void in financial solutions for retired Americans. There are currently more than 32 million baby boomer homeowners and the number of seniors in the United States is expected to more than double in the next three decades. "After months of development, collaboration, training, and education, we are proud to announce the launch of MortgageRewind.com," said Jered Klima, president and founder. "We realized there's a need for more available lenders that can offer reverse mortgages as a smart financial tool for retirees." One study found that only eleven percent of retired American use their home equity as a sourc of retirement income and 24 percent of baby boomers expect their children to help fund their retirement. The online mortgage website will help more Americans enjoy their retirement years by delivering reverse mortgage products to those who want to take advantage of the equity that's tied into their mortgage.



"The average American couple aged 65 or older has more than two-thirds of their total wealth tied up in home equity, which is a big problem for someone no longer working and receiving minimal or no retirement income," Klima said. "That's exactly why I'm so dedicated to the success of this company and the financial security of retired Americans." MortgageRewind currently offers reverse mortgages, mortgage refinancing, new purchase mortgages, and home equity lending. Mortgages through MortgageRewind will initially only be available to residents of Colorado, but the company plans to expand nationwide later this year.

About MortgageRewind.com: MortgageRewind.com is helping to lead the nation in becoming the number one online reverse mortgage lender. The company founder, Jered Klima, is well known in the finance industry for being a digital pioneer in online lending and lines of credit. MortgageRewind is committed to delivering a fast and efficient loan process with industry-leading rates in the state of Colorado. Rethink your mortgage future with MortgageRewind.com. For more information, please visit www.mortgagerewind.com or call (833) 2-REWIND. CONTACT: Jered Klima, (800) 674-7774, admin@mortgagerewind.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-startup-aims-to-revolutionize-reverse-mortgages-300699149.html SOURCE MortgageRewind.com

