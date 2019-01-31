|
|[August 20, 2018]
|
New Advisor Joins the Advisory Board of Doctor Smart
Doctor
Smart (https://doctorsmart.io/en/index.html)
Alberto Lee, a notable networker in the blockchain industry and startup
community, is joining the Doctor Smart advisory board. Lee is bringing
his provn ability to strategize communication with tech audiences, a
deep understanding of the blockchain industry, and strong networking
skills in IT.
Lee is an experienced blockchain economy evangelist, deeply involved in
the blockchain community of South Korea. He is a founder of
Blockchainomics, a project providing advice to token issuers during
their distribution and launch stages in South Korea and Japan. Lee will
help Doctor Smart to reach new communities and markets , with particular
focus on East Asia.
Lee is currently advising a number of blockchain projects, including
MoFAS, a double-linked blockchain security solution.
Welcome aboard, Alberto!
About Company:
Doctor Smart is an ecosystem for digital health based on unique
technology. The platform uses utility tokens to ensure transparency in
all transactions and make it globally scalable. Blockchain technology
guarantees protection of qualification verification results against
fraud. Doctor Smart aims to make quality health care available to
millions of people worldwide, regardless of income level or location.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005338/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]