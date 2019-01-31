New Advisor Joins the Advisory Board of Doctor Smart

Doctor Smart (https://doctorsmart.io/en/index.html) Alberto Lee, a notable networker in the blockchain industry and startup community, is joining the Doctor Smart advisory board. Lee is bringing his provn ability to strategize communication with tech audiences, a deep understanding of the blockchain industry, and strong networking skills in IT.







Lee is an experienced blockchain economy evangelist, deeply involved in the blockchain community of South Korea. He is a founder of Blockchainomics, a project providing advice to token issuers during their distribution and launch stages in South Korea and Japan. Lee will help Doctor Smart to reach new communities and markets , with particular focus on East Asia.

Lee is currently advising a number of blockchain projects, including MoFAS, a double-linked blockchain security solution.

Welcome aboard, Alberto!

About Company:

Doctor Smart is an ecosystem for digital health based on unique technology. The platform uses utility tokens to ensure transparency in all transactions and make it globally scalable. Blockchain technology guarantees protection of qualification verification results against fraud. Doctor Smart aims to make quality health care available to millions of people worldwide, regardless of income level or location.

