[August 17, 2018] New York Website Design Company, Lounge Lizard, shares Insider Tips for better Google My Business Listings

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is a New York Website Design company that is recognized within the web design and development industry for their amazing designs. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998." Google My Business, which used to be known as Google Places for Businesses, is a valuable tool that every business should utilize to be more relevant in Google search results. GMB is fairly straightforward with basic information about hours, location, contact information and the like. However, like most things there are certain insider tips that can be utilized for better local search visibility. Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, shares Insider Tips for better Google My Business Listings. Check your dashboard weekly. Google My Business is not a place you should set-up and forget about. The main reason you need to check in regularly is because anyone can make a suggestion to change or edit your business listing from your next-door neighbor to your biggest competitor. Even worse, you are not always notified about these changes. When you log in, simply switch to the "classic view'of the dashboard and then select "Google Updates". From here you can review any updates that were made or suggested. Regularly use GMB posts. These posts are a terrific way to promote your business. While not as effective as social media or other marketing methods, you can let people know about new products, services, events, sales, and the like. Ideally posts should be 150 to 300 characters as that is the ideal window for a snippet, so keep them short and to the point. Each post stays live for seven days and you should use images for additional visibility. Respond to reviews. Responding to reviews shows that you do care about customer problems and concerns. Google's policies include tips for replying to reviews and they should be taken to heart. Their tips are to be nice, keep it short, be a friend and not a salesperson, thank reviewers, and don't get personal. You can check Google's Review Policies if you feel a review might be fake and is in violation of their policies. If so you can go to your dashboard and flag the review as inappropriate. Claim your listing. Always take the time to claim your listing and don't lose the email address used or password. If someone else set up the page and claimed it, make sure you obtain the email address and password so that you maintain control of your listing as the primary owner. If by chance someone else has claimed your listing, you can contact Google. Visit the GMB forum. The Google My Business forum is a fantastic resource. Not only is there a ton of great info from prior posts that have been answered, but you can also post questions that experts and Top Contributors can answer. Knowledge is power! Everyone who uses GMB should take time to explore the forum and become familiar with what it has to offer.



Lounge Lizard Top Web Design Company is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-website-design-company-lounge-lizard-shares-insider-tips-for-better-google-my-business-listings-300696169.html SOURCE Lounge Lizard

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]