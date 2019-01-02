[August 16, 2018] New York & Company, Inc. Announces Spring Season and Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY), an omni-channel specialty retailer offering celebrity and New York and Company branded women's fashion apparel and accessories, today announced that the Company will release second quarter fiscal year 2018 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 23, 2018 and announced plans to hold an Investor Day Meeting on September 12, 2018. The earnings conference call will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 23, 2018. The call will be hosted by Greg Scott, Chief Executive Officer; John Worthington, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sheamus Toal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877)-407-0784 and reference conference ID number 13682423 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be web-cast live at www.nyandcompany.com. A replay of this call will be available at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 23, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13682423.



The investor day will be held at the Company's headquarters in New York City on September 12 from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and include presentations by executive management followed by a product line review and lunch. To register for the investor day please email: newyorkandcompanyir@icrinc.com. Formal invitation and agenda to follow. About New York & Company

New York & Company, Inc. is an omni-channel women's fashion retailer providing curated lifestyle solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and stylish at a great value. The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now operate 426 retail and outlet locations in 36 states while also growing a substantial eCommerce business. Its branded merchandise, including collaborations with Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union, is sold exclusively at these locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com.

