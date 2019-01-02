[August 14, 2018] New Reality: PIXO VR and HP Announce High Tech Alliance

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIXO VR and Silicon Valley titan HP Inc., are joining forces to bring virtual reality training to enterprises around the world. PIXO VR is the virtual reality software designer that’s been making headlines and tantalizing both investors and major corporations alike with its first-to-market feature set and state-of-the-art, AAA-game quality VR training experiences. The stated goal of the tech alliance: provide global business with a complete, out-of-the-box, virtual reality training solution—hardware and software, end-to-end.

For decades, Palo Alto, Calif. blueblood HP has supplied the business and consumer world with tech hardware, namely PCs, gaming systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions. More recently, the company has been expanding its reach into the virtual world with a suite of innovative virtual reality hardware products, putting cutting-edge VR technology into the hands of more businesses than ever. But, amazing hardware needs amazing software to complete the picture. Enter PIXO VR, a Michigan-based startup that’s building eye-popping, photo-realistic training solutions for industry verticals including construction, manufacturing, energy and utilities. The two companies are working to ensure PIXO VR’s fully immersive, 3D, active learning experiences take full advantage of the HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset and the HP VR Backpack, which offers users a tetherless experience, complete with hot-swappable batteries that enable continuous usage. When combined with PIXO VR’s behavior-changing narratives, the result is an experience to beat all others.

“We’re really excited. Businesses may understand what VR can do, but they need a viable path for how to integrate it within their organizations and training programs. They want a complete solution,” said PIXO VR CEO, Sean Hurwitz. “HP hardware combined with PIXO VR software provides just that. We couldn’t ask for better partners.” Hurwitz went on to say HP brings more than just hardware to the table. “They’re Silicon Valley royalty. HP brings a level of trust, credibility, and reassurance you can’t buy. They built that. And I’m excited to build something great together.” “HP is known for building great hardware. PIXO VR builds great software. But really, we both build great experiences. That’s the passion for both companies,” said Jay Fraser, HP’s Global Head of VR for Training. “We’re cutting the last few cords with the physical world and allowing users true freedom. Freedom to explore new experiences, new realities, new ways of learning and doing.” Those looking to sample the VR partners’ wares can do so at the SIGGRAPH conference Aug. 14-16 in Vancouver, British Columbia, where tetherless HP hardware will run PIXO VR training software. The tech mecca will be the two companies’ first official combined event in the wake of their groundbreaking alliance announcement. For more information, visit www.pixovr.com or www.hp.com/go/reinventreality PLEASE CONTACT:

