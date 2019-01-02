[August 14, 2018] New Leine & Linde Linear Encoder for Toughest Environments

Leine & Linde has been a well-known supplier of solutions for velocity feedback and position feedback in heavy-duty industrial processes for several years. Now, for the first time, Leine & Linde will be releasing a robust linear absolute encoder series, the RLA 4000, to meet the needs of tough environments, particularly of use as part of roll gap regulation in the steel industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005078/en/ Leine & Linde RLA 4000 linear encoder for tough environments (Photo: Business Wire) As many know, a steel mill's rolling stands operate in one of the industry's absolute toughest environments, with high emperatures, aggressive chemicals, shock impact and vibrations. Nevertheless, thanks to its heavy-duty construction, the new Leine & Linde RLA 4000 linear encoder series can stand up against the demanding environmental conditions inherent in this application.



These new linear encoders come with an encapsulation that enable them to withstand heat and other strong external stresses, while their absolute inductive scanning resists the hard impact and strong vibrations. Due to this unique design and capability, the new RLA 4000 series from Leine & Linde does not need to be installed inside a cylinder, unlike other encoder solutions for roll gap regulation. This makes the encoders much more accessible for installation and service. Additionally, the RLA 4000 series provides absolute position values directly to the PLC, meaning no additional counter is required as a go-between, and the encoder cannot lose track of its position, even though a power cycle. The linear sensor in the 4000 series comes with measurement lengths up to 260 mm and output interfaces of SSI or EnDat. Using the robust gateway solutions from Leine & Linde, PROFINET, PROFIBUS and EtherNet/IP interfaces are also available as options.

Leine & Linde is based in Sweden with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL. Leine & Linde is well known for offering high quality, heavy duty encoders of both the incremental and absolute type, are noted for their product robustness and design to cope with the harshest of environments, such as those with high vibration, dirt and cold temperatures. These heavy, severe duty encoders are suited for drive and measurement applications and are often found in industries such as pulp and paper, forest and wood processing, agriculture, aggregate and mining equipment. More information is available from North American Product Specialist Jonathan Dougherty at 847-519-4218 or jdougherty@heidenhain.com. Image Available for Download here: http://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/LL-Linear_4000_series_web.jpg View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005078/en/

