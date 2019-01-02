|
|[August 14, 2018]
|
New Leine & Linde Linear Encoder for Toughest Environments
Leine & Linde has been a well-known supplier of solutions for velocity
feedback and position feedback in heavy-duty industrial processes for
several years. Now, for the first time, Leine & Linde will be releasing
a robust linear absolute encoder series, the
RLA 4000, to meet the needs of tough environments, particularly of
use as part of roll gap regulation in the steel industry.
Leine & Linde RLA 4000 linear encoder for tough environments (Photo: Business Wire)
As many know, a steel mill's rolling stands operate in one of the
industry's absolute toughest environments, with high emperatures,
aggressive chemicals, shock impact and vibrations. Nevertheless, thanks
to its heavy-duty construction, the new Leine & Linde RLA 4000 linear
encoder series can stand up against the demanding environmental
conditions inherent in this application.
These new linear encoders come with an encapsulation that enable them to
withstand heat and other strong external stresses, while their absolute
inductive scanning resists the hard impact and strong vibrations. Due to
this unique design and capability, the new RLA 4000 series from Leine &
Linde does not need to be installed inside a cylinder, unlike other
encoder solutions for roll gap regulation. This makes the encoders much
more accessible for installation and service.
Additionally, the RLA 4000 series provides absolute position values
directly to the PLC, meaning no additional counter is required as a
go-between, and the encoder cannot lose track of its position, even
though a power cycle. The linear sensor in the 4000 series comes with
measurement lengths up to 260 mm and output interfaces of SSI or EnDat.
Using the robust gateway solutions from Leine & Linde, PROFINET,
PROFIBUS and EtherNet/IP interfaces are also available as options.
Leine & Linde is based in Sweden with exclusive North American
distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL. Leine
& Linde is well known for offering high quality, heavy duty encoders of
both the incremental and absolute type, are noted for their product
robustness and design to cope with the harshest of environments, such as
those with high vibration, dirt and cold temperatures. These heavy,
severe duty encoders are suited for drive and measurement applications
and are often found in industries such as pulp and paper, forest and
wood processing, agriculture, aggregate and mining equipment.
More information is available from North American Product Specialist
Jonathan Dougherty at 847-519-4218 or jdougherty@heidenhain.com.
