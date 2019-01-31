[August 13, 2018] New EFI Fiery DFE for Konica Minolta AccurioPress 6136 Series Delivers Best-in-Class Quality, Productivity and Workflow Integration

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII), and Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. announced a new EFI™ Fiery® digital front end (DFE) designed to drive the AccurioPress™ 6136 series of monochrome digital presses from Konica Minolta®.

Running on the latest EFI Fiery FS300 Pro software platform, the new EFI Fiery MIC-4160 external DFE is the first Fiery server for black-and-white print engines to launch on the new NX One server platform with Fiery QuickTouch™. The new DFE is almost 50% faster than previous generations and is compatible with the innovative new Konica Minolta IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer for automated density control and accurate front-to-back registration. The latest Fiery Command WorkStation® used with the DFE delivers a true unified job management interface for all Fiery Driven™ printers including cut-sheet, wide-format, superwide-format and high-speed inkjet devices. “In-plants and commercial printing businesses need greater efficiencies to streamline their monochrome high-volume production operations and this new EFI Fiery DFE helps users get the most from their advanced AccurioPress 6136 investment,” said Kevin Kern, senior vice president, business intelligence services and product planning, Konica Minolta. “The DFE’s features help make users monochrome digital print workflows just as advanced as those found in high-end digital color print production.” Free Fiery DFE training from EFI, found at the Learning@EFI site, will give AccurioPress 6136 series customers information to ensure they can use all the Fiery product features to the fullest extent possible. New, bi-directional communication provides synchronized, real-time paper catalog updates that can be entered from either the press or the Fiery Command WorkStation interface, bringing operational flexibility to users, along with new paper tray assignment tools. Plus, the DFE’s Fiery QuickTouch display provides easy, automated backup and restore features. Optional EFI Fiery JobMaster™ software available with the DFE simplifies the process for creating manuals and other long documents with visual tools for tab insertion, scanning, image editing and media assignment. End-to-end integration for greater efficiency

The new Fiery DFE also integrates into existing print production workflows through JDF implementation, which seamlessly connects with automated estimating, scheduling, job ticketing, accounting and other processes managed by EFI's suite of inustry-leading MIS and web-to-print products, including EFI PrintSmith™, Premium Pace™ and Enterprise Pace bundles for Konica Minolta.



In addition to built-in, industry-standard and certified JDF connectivity, Fiery API enables print service providers to rapidly develop live, bidirectional integration with their internally developed software or web services for their unique workflow automation needs. Fiery API is a REST (Representational State Transfer) application programming interface, allowing easy development regardless of application or software platforms including web browser, Windows®, Mac®, Linux®, iOS®, Android®. “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Konica Minolta in bringing this outstanding DFE to the AccurioPress 6136 series of monochrome printers,” said John Henze, vice president of Fiery marketing, EFI. “It not only gives users our latest production enhancements, it brings users all the efficiencies of our new NX One touchscreen display, giving users faster views of job status information and quick access to server management tools.”

The new Fiery DFEs run on Windows 10 and are available from Konica Minolta and authorized Konica Minolta resellers. For more information about EFI Fiery Driven products, visit www.efi.com or contact 800-875-7117. About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. ( www.efi.com ) Follow EFI online: Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo, Fiery and Command WorkStation are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI, JobMaster, Fiery Driven, PrintSmith and Pace are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. Konica Minolta is a registered trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc. AccurioPress is a trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged. Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services. This news release contains forward-looking statements, that are statements other than statements of historical fact including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “consider”, “plan” and similar, any statements related to strategies or objectives of management for future operations, products, development, performance, any statements of assumptions or underlying any of the foregoing and any statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual or future results to differ materially. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with EFI’s businesses, please refer to the risk factors section in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. EFI undertakes no obligation to update information contained herein, including forward-looking statements. CONTACT: David Lindsay

Public Relations Manager, EFI

+1 404-931-7760

david.lindsay@efi.com Stacey Sujeebun

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 201-236-4272

PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us





