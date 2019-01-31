|
|[August 08, 2018]
|
New Electronic Materials & Device Technologies: Global Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "New
Electronic Materials and Device Technologies: Global Markets"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report addresses the global market for new electronic materials
during the period from 2017 through 2023.
The report details new electronic materials produced for use in the
production of electronic materials (transistors, semiconductors,
displays, etc.).
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenue and
research grants awarded towards R&D. Projected and forecast revenue
values are in US dollars, not adjusted for inflation.
Electronic materials are those that are used to affect the electrons or
their associated fields in a desired manner consistent with the intended
function of the electronic system. Other materials used in electronic
devices, such as thermal management or packaging materials, are not
covered in this report.
New electronic materials are those that are not yet in widespread
commercial use or are still under development. These include:
-
Graphene
-
Quantum (News - Alert) dots
-
Photonic crystals
-
Carbon nanotubes
-
Superconductors
-
Nanowires
-
Conducting and semiconducting polymers
-
Phase change materials
-
Molybdenite
The report includes the following major elements:
-
Executive summary
-
Definitions and key concepts
-
New materials
-
Major applications
-
Market drivers
-
Global trends in the market for new electronic materials by typeof
material and application (2017-2023)
-
Patent analysis
-
Company profiles
The report includes:
-
40 data tables and 14 additional tables
-
A survey of emerging electronic material technologies and
applications, and identification of those that are most likely to
achieve significant commercial sales
-
General description, applications, end uses and markets of types of
new electronic materials such as graphene, quantum dots, photonic
crystals, and carbon nanotubes
-
Discussion about the main industry drivers and opportunities with
detailed focus on the current and future trends
-
A look into the involvement of governments and multinational companies
in the revolutionization of the electronics industry
-
Company profiles of major players in the market, including BASF SE,
Graphene Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich
Corp., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., and Micron Technology (News - Alert) Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Graphene
Chapter 5 Quantum Dots
Chapter 6 Photonic Crystals
Chapter 7 Carbon Nanotubes
Chapter 8 Superconducting Materials
Chapter 9 Nanowires
Chapter 10 Conductive and Semiconductive Polymers
Chapter 11 Phase Change Materials
Chapter 12 Molybdenite
Chapter 13 Global Market for Advanced Electronic Materials
Chapter 14 Patents
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
-
3SAE Technologies Inc.
-
ACS Materials Llc.
-
Advanced Micro Devices (News - Alert)
-
Cambrios Technologies Corp.
-
Carbon Nanotechnologies Inc.
-
Chasm Technologies Inc.
-
Cima Nanotech
-
Climator Sweden AB
-
Cryoelectra GmbH
-
Cryoton Ltd.
-
CVD Equipment Corp.
-
Cyrium Technologies Inc.
-
D-Wave Systems Inc.
-
Directa Plus S.P.A.
-
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
-
Eluxi Ltd.
-
Evico GmbH
-
Evident Thermoelectrics
-
Innolume GmbH
-
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM (News - Alert))
-
Invisage Technologies Inc.
-
Luxtera Inc.
-
M K Impex Corp.
-
Merck KGaA
-
Micron Technology Inc.
-
Monolithic 3-D Inc.
-
Nano Carbon Sp. Z O.O (Nano Carbon LLC)
-
Nanocyl SA
-
Nanoscribe GmbH
-
Omniguide Inc.
-
Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
-
Universal Display Corp.
-
Vorbeck Materials Corp.
-
Western Digital (News - Alert) Technologies Inc.
-
and many more...
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfv9cr/new_electronic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005541/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]