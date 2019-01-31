[August 08, 2018] New Electronic Materials & Device Technologies: Global Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "New Electronic Materials and Device Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report addresses the global market for new electronic materials during the period from 2017 through 2023. The report details new electronic materials produced for use in the production of electronic materials (transistors, semiconductors, displays, etc.). Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenue and research grants awarded towards R&D. Projected and forecast revenue values are in US dollars, not adjusted for inflation. Electronic materials are those that are used to affect the electrons or their associated fields in a desired manner consistent with the intended function of the electronic system. Other materials used in electronic devices, such as thermal management or packaging materials, are not covered in this report. New electronic materials are those that are not yet in widespread commercial use or are still under development. These include: Graphene

Quantum dots

Photonic crystals

Carbon nanotubes

Superconductors

Nanowires

Conducting and semiconducting polymers

Phase change materials

Molybdenite The report includes the following major elements: Executive summary

Definitions and key concepts

New materials

Major applications

Market drivers

Global trends in the market for new electronic materials by typeof material and application (2017-2023)

Patent analysis

Company profiles



The report includes: 40 data tables and 14 additional tables

A survey of emerging electronic material technologies and applications, and identification of those that are most likely to achieve significant commercial sales

General description, applications, end uses and markets of types of new electronic materials such as graphene, quantum dots, photonic crystals, and carbon nanotubes

Discussion about the main industry drivers and opportunities with detailed focus on the current and future trends

A look into the involvement of governments and multinational companies in the revolutionization of the electronics industry

Company profiles of major players in the market, including BASF SE, Graphene Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., and Micron Technology Inc. Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights Chapter 3 Market Overview Chapter 4 Graphene Chapter 5 Quantum Dots Chapter 6 Photonic Crystals Chapter 7 Carbon Nanotubes Chapter 8 Superconducting Materials Chapter 9 Nanowires Chapter 10 Conductive and Semiconductive Polymers Chapter 11 Phase Change Materials Chapter 12 Molybdenite Chapter 13 Global Market for Advanced Electronic Materials Chapter 14 Patents Chapter 15 Company Profiles 3SAE Technologies Inc.

ACS Materials Llc.

Advanced Micro Devices

Cambrios Technologies Corp.

Carbon Nanotechnologies Inc.

Chasm Technologies Inc.

Cima Nanotech

Climator Sweden AB

Cryoelectra GmbH

Cryoton Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corp.

Cyrium Technologies Inc.

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Directa Plus S.P.A.

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

Eluxi Ltd.

Evico GmbH

Evident Thermoelectrics

Innolume GmbH

International Business Machines Corp. ( IBM )

Invisage Technologies Inc.

Luxtera Inc.

M K Impex Corp.

Merck KGaA

Micron Technology Inc.

Monolithic 3-D Inc.

Nano Carbon Sp. Z O.O (Nano Carbon LLC)

Nanocyl SA

Nanoscribe GmbH

Omniguide Inc.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Universal Display Corp.

Vorbeck Materials Corp.

Western Digital Technologies Inc.

and many more... For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfv9cr/new_electronic?w=4 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005541/en/

