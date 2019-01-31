ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New fibre entrants in emerging markets: case studies and strategies for success
[August 08, 2018]

New fibre entrants in emerging markets: case studies and strategies for success


LONDON, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "New fibre entrants in emerging markets must be aware that generating strong subscriber take-up will require significant effort."

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5482465

This report assesses the best strategies for success for new fibre entrants in emerging markets.

The report also provides recommendations for operators that have deployed fibre access networks in emerging markets, as well as those that are considering doing so.

The report analyses four new fibre entrants in emerging markets: TIM in Brazil, Safaricom in Kenya, AIS in Thailand and MNC Play in Indonesia. The case studies look at the costs involved inthe fibre roll-out, the retail strategies pursued and the results of the deployment in terms of subscriber take-up, revenue and profitability.



The following companies are featured in case studies.

- TIM, Brazil
- Safaricom, Kenya
- AIS, Thailand, 
- MNC Play, Indonesia


Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5482465

