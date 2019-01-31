[August 08, 2018] New Zealand Law Firm Wynn Williams Selects iManage Cloud for Document and Email Management

CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Wynn Williams – a full service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers and support staff across two offices in New Zealand – has selected iManage Cloud for its Work Product Management platform.

With iManage Cloud, Wynn Williams will implement iManage Work 10 —the newest version of iManage’s industry-leading document and email management solution. iManage Work 10 features a simple and intuitive user interface, which enhances user adoption and increases productivity across the firm. Adding iManage Threat Manager , Wynn Williams will leverage machine learning and advanced analytics to provide 24/7 protection of privileged data. “When we were researching the vendor landscape in New Zealand, it became clear that iManage has a well-established footprint here, giving us confidence in our decision to move forward with iManage Cloud,” said Claudio Ghirelli, Information Systems Manager, Wynn Williams. “Deployin in the iManage Cloud gives us tremendous flexibility while enjoying the benefits of a robust security platform. And adding iManage Threat Manager gives us an extra layer of data protection. iManage’s single, integrated platform helps our professionals get work done efficiently in a highly secure fashion and will be a huge advantage to our firm.”



Built on the latest technologies used by the largest cloud vendors, iManage Cloud delivers the industry’s leading Work Product Management capabilities with best-in-class uptime and performance. iManage Cloud also provides a deep set of application and operational security features that monitors and protects all data from malicious or unwanted access. iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions is supporting Wynn Williams in its iManage Cloud implementation. “Top firms like Wynn Williams recognize that today’s modern cloud frees their organizations to be more agile and take advantage of the latest technology,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “With iManage Cloud, Wynn Williams can take advantage of the latest productivity features of iManage Work 10 and the security and protection of iManage Threat Manager without the staff and infrastructure burden. Wynn Williams joins other leading firms in taking advantage of the cloud to change how they deliver value to their clients.”

