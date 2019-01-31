|
|[August 08, 2018]
|
New Pop-up Retail Store "The Alcove" Opens in Rosslyn
A new retail concept is opening today in the heart of Rosslyn's urban
core. The space, called "The Alcove," was developed by the Rosslyn
Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Capitol
Drywall, DAVIS Construction, Gensler, JBG SMITH, Streetsense and Turning
the Page, and with support from Arlington County and Arlington Public
Library. The nearly 5,000 square foot pop-up store will run through the
end of September and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday
through Saturday.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005121/en/
"The Alcove", located at the corner of 19th Street and North Moore Street in Rosslyn, Virginia. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Alcove is located at the northwest corner of Central Place with
ground-floor entry on North Moore Street-a highly visible area with
significant foot traffic directly across from the Rosslyn Metro station.
Turning the Page, a local non-profit dedicated to engaging parents in
local public schools for student success, is the primary retail element
and will sell high-quality used books, CDs and DVDs, with all books
under $5.00. With this new space, the organization seeks to build on the
success it enjoyed at the Rosslyn Reads! Spring Book Festival in April
where it sold over 6,000 books and media and raised more than
$20,000-its largest single-day sales ever.
"We've done a lot of pop-ups and we were blown away by the support that
we received from the Rosslyn community," said Jason King, president and
chief executive officer at Turning the Page. "We knew immediately that
we wanted to engage with this community again. When the opportunity to
be The Alcove's primary retailer was presented, we didn't hesitate to
accept."
Additional vendors and activities will cycle through the space with
partner brands including Heidelberg Bakery, JRINK, DCFOODPORN and
CorePower Yoga, keeping the experience fresh and exciting for returning
customers.
To amplify the pop-up retail concept, the Rosslyn BID is bringing in
organizations like SoFar Sounds to host musial performances; the Lemon
Collective for DIY workshops; and Arlington County Library to program
over 20 events.
"The library is excited to partner again with the Rosslyn BID," said
Diane Kresh, the director at Arlington Public Library. "This
private-public partnership enables us to engage with the Rosslyn
community in new ways and offer a cross-section of library programs for
a wide range of ages and interests-everything from DIY maker programs to
story times and author talks."
In partnership with the Rosslyn BID, there are many community partners
donating pro-bono services and materials.
Central Place, managed by JBG SMITH, provided the space for the duration
of the event.
"JBG SMITH is pleased to partner with the Rosslyn BID, Turning the Page,
and others to bring The Alcove to Central Place," said Benjamin Spiritos
with JBG SMITH Development. "We're excited for the programming and
activation The Alcove will bring to Central Place and it promises to be
a wonderful amenity to the community, tenants and visitors to Central
Place and the urban core of Rosslyn."
A group of young designers at Gensler contributed research on retail
best practices to help the BID develop The Alcove idea and then provided
pro-bono design concepts for the space.
"We started talking with the BID in 2017 about creative ways for them to
capture new retail that would serve Rosslyn's residents, daily office
workers and visitors," said Gensler Principal Bob Peck. "The Alcove puts
those ideas on the ground and we're excited to see how it will enliven
the neighborhood and inspire others to bring retail to Rosslyn."
DAVIS Construction served as the general contractor and led the build
out of the space along with Capitol Drywall.
"The Alcove perfectly embodies our community outreach efforts at DAVIS,
based in partnership and innovation with a local focus," said Dennis
Cotter, DAVIS principal, in the Washington Business Journal. "Alongside
our longtime partners, we're coming together to take prime street-level
real estate and turn it into an accessible public space that will make a
lasting impact on the Rosslyn community."
"Commercial construction is the best example of teamwork outside of
sports you can find. This collaborative process has highlighted so many
qualities of which we are proud-personalized customer service,
creativity and flexibility," said Jill Sorenson, director of marketing
and business development at Capitol Drywall. "We are happy to work
alongside so many of our valued partners to support a great community
like Rosslyn in its continuing growth efforts."
Finally, Streetsense is providing retail merchandising and marketing
expertise and support.
"We are thrilled to be a part of this project that is so deeply rooted
in community and driven by unique experiences," said Chris Delucchi,
managing principal of brand at Streetsense. "With the collaboration of
the area's finest in marketing, placemaking, architecture, construction
and more, The Alcove will surely be a memorable treasure for Rosslyn."
As Rosslyn's retail and restaurant scenes continue to mature, The Alcove
presents an opportunity to be a real driver of economic development in
Rosslyn by exposing local businesses and brands to all that Rosslyn has
to offer, including its growing residential and business communities.
"The retail sector is changing rapidly. The Alcove is a perfect example
of the type of experience-driven store that customers are looking for
and that can help drive economic development," said Mary-Claire Burick,
president of the Rosslyn BID. "The collaboration and support from so
many partners in our community to make it happen is evidence of our
collective commitment to a Rosslyn that offers diverse and exciting
opportunities for our residents and employees year around."
For learn more about The Alcove, including vendors and event times,
please visit: https://www.rosslynva.org/alcove
About Rosslyn Business Improvement District
The Rosslyn Business Improvement District provides high-quality,
customer-oriented services designed to define, enhance and continually
improve Rosslyn for those who work, live, visit and do business here. As
a resourceful and collaborative organization, we work in partnership
with our key stakeholders and Arlington County to create a welcoming,
creative, thriving environment that supports Rosslyn's residents and a
wide range of business types, from innovative start-ups to established
Fortune 500 companies and international associations. We take an active
leadership role in all that we do, serving as a collaborator, community
builder and agent of positive change. For more information, please
visit, www.rosslynva.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005121/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]