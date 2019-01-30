|
|[August 07, 2018]
New Relic Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced financial results for
the first quarter fiscal year 2019 ended June 30, 2018.
"The first quarter results are an outstanding start to our fiscal year
as we delivered record top and bottom line results," said Lew Cirne, CEO
and founder, New Relic. "We are driving efficient growth by aligning our
go-to-market efforts around three of the most pressing challenges facing
enterprise IT today: migrating to the cloud, adopting DevOps, and
delivering a compelling digital customer experience. We believe that the
combination of our multi-tenant cloud platform and deep domain expertise
uniquely serves a multi-billion dollar, high growth market for
monitoring, managing, and operating digital systems. The outlook remains
robust and I am pleased to raise our full year guidance ranges."
First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights*:
-
Revenue of $108.2 million, compared to $80.1 million for the first
quarter of fiscal 2018.
-
GAAP loss from operations was $(3.6) million for the first quarter of
fiscal 2019, compared to $(16.4) million for the first quarter of
fiscal 2018.
-
Non-GAAP income from operations was $8.7 million for the first quarter
of fiscal 2019, compared to a loss of $(5.4) million for the first
quarter of fiscal 2018.
-
GAAP net loss per basic share was $(0.10) for the first quarter of
fiscal 2019, compared to $(0.30) for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.
-
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.15 for the first quarter
of fiscal 2019, compared to a loss of $(0.09) per basic share for the
first quarter of fiscal 2018.
-
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $720.9 million
at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with $247.9
million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.
*New Relic adopted Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 606 "Revenue
from Contracts with Customers" (ASC 606) using the modified
retrospective transition method on April 1, 2018. Unless otherwise
stated, the financial metrics for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019
provided in this release include the impact of the adoption of this new
revenue standard, which replaced ASC 605, "Revenue Recognition" (ASC
605). The financial metrics for reporting periods prior to fiscal year
2019 are presented as previously disclosed in conformity with ASC 605. A
reconciliation between our performance with respect to certain financial
metrics under ASC 606 to ASC 605 has been included in the appendix to
this release.
First Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:
-
$100K+ Paid Business Accounts as of June 30, 2018 of 748, compared to
555 as of June 30, 2017.
-
55% of ARR from Enterprise Paid Business Accounts as of June 30, 2018,
compared to 49% as of June 30, 2017.
-
Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2019
of 118%, compared to 113% as of the first quarter of fiscal 2018.
-
Opened a new European
Headquarters in Dublin.
-
Added
Hope Cochran, former Chief Financial Officer of King Digital
Entertainment and Clearwire Corporation, to the Board of Directors,
effective May 1, 2018.
-
Issued approximately $500 million in 0.50% Convertible
Senior Notes due 2023, a portion of the proceeds of which was used
to enter into capped call transactions to potentially offset dilution
upon conversion or any cash payments New Relic may make or any shares
we may issue.
-
Delivered product updates to help our customers adopt modern software
architectures, including deep support for Kubernetes and Distributed
Tracing.
Outlook:
New Relic has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP income from
operations or non-GAAP net income per diluted share to their most
directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding,
and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based
compensation, lawsuit litigation expenses and employer payroll taxes on
equity incentive plans. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available
without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these
factors could be material to New Relic's results computed in accordance
with GAAP.
-
Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Outlook:
-
Revenue between $110.5 million and $112.5 million, representing
year-over-year growth of between 30% and 33%, respectively.
-
Non-GAAP income from operations of between $4.5 million and $5.5
million.
-
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share between $0.11 and $0.12.
-
Full Year Fiscal 2019 Outlook:
-
Revenue between $457.5 million and $462.5 million, representing
year-over-year growth of between 29% and 30%, and an increase from
prior guidance of between $452.0 million and $458.0 million that
was issued on May 8, 2018.
-
Non-GAAP income from operations of between $18.0 million and $22.0
million, an improvement from prior guidance of between $15.0
million and $20.0 million that was issued on May 8, 2018.
-
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share between $0.39 and $0.46, an
improvement from prior guidance of between $0.29 and $0.37 that
was issued on May 8, 2018.
Conference Call Details:
-
What: New Relic financial results for the first quarter fiscal
year 2019 and outlook for the second quarter and the full year of
fiscal 2019
-
When: August 7, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M.
Eastern Time)
-
Dial in: To access the call in the U.S., please dial (833)
241-7256, and for international callers, please dial (647) 689-4220.
Callers may provide confirmation number 2095275 to access the call
more quickly, and are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15
minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.
-
Webcast: http://ir.newrelic.com
(live and replay)
-
Replay: Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM
Eastern Time on August 14, 2018, a telephone replay will be available
by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the United States or (416) 621-4642
internationally with conference ID 2095275.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release
contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the
federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements
regarding New Relic's future financial performance, including its
outlook on financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and
for the full year of fiscal 2019, such as revenue, non-GAAP income
(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and
diluted share, free cash flow, non-GAAP operating income, gross margins,
deferred revenue, physical capital expenditures, capitalized software,
and cash from operations, its outlook on fiscal 2019 capital
expenditures, operating margin and gross margin, New Relic's ability to
maintain non-GAAP profitability, market trends and opportunity,
including the size and growth of the overall market for monitoring,
managing, and operating digital systems, continued heavy investment
towards potential future growth opportunity, the market opportunity for
New Relic APM and New Relic Infrastructure and the ability of New Relic
Infrastructure to become a new landing point in accounts, the growth of
the platform or any individual product, the timing and benefits from
additional integrations with respect to the leading cloud platforms, New
Relic's customer adoption, momentum, competitive advantages, and value
proposition to its customers, New Relic's ability to scale to meet the
needs of any enterprise, the pace of hiring activity and seasonality.
These forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current
assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial
risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may
cause New Relic's actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking
statement.
The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not
limited to, New Relic's ability to generate sufficient revenue to
achieve and sustain profitability, particularly in light of its
significant ongoing expenses; New Relic's short operating history in an
evolving industry; New Relic's ability to manage its significant recent
growth; fluctuation of New Relic's quarterly results; the development of
the overall market for SaaS business software; the dependence of New
Relic's business on its customers purchasing additional subscriptions
and products from it and renewing their subscriptions; New Relic's
ability to develop enhancements to its products, increase adoption and
usage of its products and introduce new products that achieve market
acceptance; New Relic's ability to determine optimal prices for its
products; New Relic's ability to expand its marketing and sales
capabilities and increase sales of its solutions to large enterprises
while mitigating the risks associated with serving such customers;
privacy concerns, which could result in additional cost and liability to
New Relic or inhibit sales; New Relic's ability to effectively compete
in the intensely competitive market for application performance
monitoring solutions and respond effectively to rapidly changing
technology, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs,
requirements or preferences; New Relic's dependence on lead generation
strategies to drive sales and revenue; interruptions or performance
problems associated with New Relic's technology and infrastructure;
defects or disruptions in New Relic's products; the expense and
complexity of New Relic's ongoing and planned investments in data center
hosting facilities; risks associated with international operations; New
Relic's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and other
"Risk Factors" set forth in New Relic's most recent filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Further information on these and other factors that could affect New
Relic's financial results and the forward-looking statements in this
press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC
from time to time, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations," including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2018. Copies of these documents may be obtained by
visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
New Relic discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this
release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP
income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP
gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP
sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general
and administrative, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash
flow. New Relic uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures
internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting
periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and
long-term operating plans, and to evaluate New Relic's financial
performance. In addition, New Relic's bonus plan for eligible employees
and executives is based in part on non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations. New Relic believes they are useful to investors, as a
supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance,
as further discussed below. New Relic's non-GAAP financial measures may
not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by
other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may
calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related
to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations
in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial
measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different
from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude
expenses that may have a material impact on New Relic's reported
financial results.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from,
or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance
with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial
measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been
provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press
release.
New Relic defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP sales and marketing,
non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative,
non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the
respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based
compensation expense, (2) amortization of stock-based compensation
capitalized in software development costs, (3) the amortization of
purchased intangibles, (4) the transaction costs related to acquisition,
(5) lawsuit litigation expense, (6) employer payroll tax expense on
equity incentive plans, and (7) amortization of debt discount and
issuance costs. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share
is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average
shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to
common stockholders, with the number of weighted average shares
decreased to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call
transactions entered into in connection with the 0.50% Convertible
Senior Notes due 2023 issued in May 2018. New Relic defines free cash
flow as GAAP cash from operations, minus capital expenditures, minus
capitalized software. Investors are encouraged to review the
reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their
most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to
investors and others in assessing New Relic's operating performance due
to the following factors:
Stock-based compensation and amortization of stock-based compensation
capitalized in software development costs. New Relic utilizes
share-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is
principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its
stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address
operational performance for any particular period. As a result,
share-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally
unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular
period.
Amortization of purchased intangibles and transaction costs related
to acquisition. New Relic views amortization of purchased intangible
assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at
the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated
for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased
intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations
during any particular period. Similarly, New Relic views acquisition
related expenses as events that are not necessarily reflective of
operational performance during a period.
Lawsuit litigation expense. New Relic may from time to time incur
charges or benefits that are outside of the ordinary course of New
Relic's business related to litigation. New Relic believes it is useful
to exclude such charges or benefits because it does not consider such
amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of New Relic's business and
because of the singular nature of the claims underlying the matter.
Employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans. New Relic
excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these
expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards
and the price of New Relic's common stock at the time of vesting or
exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period
independent of the financial and operating performance of New Relic's
business.
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. In May 2018,
New Relic issued approximately $500 million of convertible senior notes
due in 2023, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.50%. The
imputed interest rate of the convertible senior notes was approximately
5.74%. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion
feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and
debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible
debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense
together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the
amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash
item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide
for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different
periods.
Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transactions. In connection
with the issuance of its convertible senior notes due in 2023, New Relic
entered into capped call transactions to offset potential dilution from
the embedded conversion feature in the notes. Although New Relic cannot
reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under
GAAP, New Relic does reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call
transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share
to provide investors with useful information in evaluating the financial
performance of the company on a per share basis.
Additionally, New Relic's management believes that the non-GAAP
financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because
management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking
into consideration capital expenditures and the capitalization of
software development costs due to the fact that these expenditures are
considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.
Operating Metrics
New Relic's dollar-based net expansion rate compares its recurring
subscription revenue from customers from one period to the next. It is
increased when customers increase their use of New Relic's products, use
additional products, or upgrade to a higher subscription tier. New
Relic's dollar-based net expansion rate is reduced when customers
decrease their use of New Relic's products, use fewer products, or
downgrade to a lower subscription tier.
New Relic's monthly recurring revenue represents the revenue that New
Relic would contractually expect to receive from those customers over
the following month, without any increase or reduction in any of their
subscriptions. Similarly, annual recurring revenue represents the
revenue that New Relic would contractually expect to receive from those
customers over the following 12-month period, without any increase or
reduction in any of their subscriptions.
New Relic defines the number of paid business accounts at the end of any
particular period as the number of accounts at the end of the period as
identified by a unique account identifier for which New Relic has
recognized revenue on the last day of the period indicated. New Relic
defines an enterprise paid business account as a paid business account
that New Relic measures to have over 1,000 employees.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
108,221
|
|
|
$
|
80,098
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
17,050
|
|
|
|
14,977
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
91,171
|
|
|
|
65,121
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
22,603
|
|
|
|
18,266
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
|
57,488
|
|
|
|
49,361
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
14,711
|
|
|
|
13,942
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
94,802
|
|
|
|
81,569
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
(3,631)
|
|
|
|
(16,448)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
1,845
|
|
|
|
457
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(2,666)
|
|
|
|
(22)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
(842)
|
|
|
|
314
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(5,294)
|
|
|
|
(15,699)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
|
235
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(5,615)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,934)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic
and diluted
|
|
|
|
56,183
|
|
|
|
53,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
554,875
|
|
|
$
|
132,479
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
|
166,061
|
|
|
|
115,441
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$1,597 and $1,728, respectively
|
|
|
|
59,366
|
|
|
|
99,488
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
14,773
|
|
|
|
15,591
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
|
|
21,498
|
|
|
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
816,573
|
|
|
|
362,999
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
54,932
|
|
|
|
53,899
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
8,202
|
|
|
|
8,202
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
11,828
|
|
|
|
11,828
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
1,115
|
|
|
|
1,312
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current
|
|
|
|
20,775
|
|
|
|
-
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
5,065
|
|
|
|
5,086
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
918,490
|
|
|
$
|
443,326
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
4,304
|
|
|
$
|
2,985
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
17,816
|
|
|
|
17,414
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
8,843
|
|
|
|
8,619
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
182,008
|
|
|
|
189,633
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
212,971
|
|
|
|
218,651
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
|
|
390,873
|
|
|
|
-
|
Deferred rent, non-current
|
|
|
|
8,687
|
|
|
|
8,147
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
|
|
878
|
|
|
|
649
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
775
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
614,142
|
|
|
|
228,222
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
56
|
Treasury stock - at cost (260 shares)
|
|
|
|
(263)
|
|
|
|
(263)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
575,110
|
|
|
|
521,119
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(270)
|
|
|
|
(324)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(270,286)
|
|
|
|
(305,484)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
304,348
|
|
|
|
215,104
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
918,490
|
|
|
$
|
443,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss:
|
|
|
$
|
(5,615)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,934)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
12,201
|
|
|
|
5,732
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
11,027
|
|
|
|
9,623
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
|
|
-
|
Other
|
|
|
|
842
|
|
|
|
180
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
40,123
|
|
|
|
22,862
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
933
|
|
|
|
(4,643)
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
|
|
(7,444)
|
|
|
|
-
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
|
656
|
Accrued compensation and benefits and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,506
|
|
|
|
177
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
(7,157)
|
|
|
|
(757)
|
Deferred rent
|
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
|
(215)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
50,384
|
|
|
|
17,681
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(7,040)
|
|
|
|
(7,414)
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
|
|
|
(76,179)
|
|
|
|
(28,959)
|
Proceeds from sale and maturity of short-term investments
|
|
|
|
25,800
|
|
|
|
24,954
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
|
|
|
(1,850)
|
|
|
|
(732)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(59,269)
|
|
|
|
(12,151)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance
costs paid of $11,582
|
|
|
|
488,669
|
|
|
|
-
|
Purchase of capped call related to convertible senior notes
|
|
|
|
(63,182)
|
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
|
|
|
|
5,794
|
|
|
|
11,372
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
431,281
|
|
|
|
11,372
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
422,396
|
|
|
|
16,902
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
140,681
|
|
|
|
96,420
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
563,077
|
|
|
$
|
113,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of ASC 605 to ASC 606 Statements of Operations-
GAAP
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
ASC 605
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
ASC 606
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
108,253
|
|
|
$
|
(32)
|
|
|
$
|
108,221
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
17,050
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
17,050
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
91,203
|
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
|
|
91,171
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
22,603
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
22,603
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
|
59,197
|
|
|
|
(1,709)
|
|
|
|
57,488
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
14,711
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,711
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
96,511
|
|
|
|
(1,709)
|
|
|
|
94,802
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
(5,308)
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
(3,631)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
1,845
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,845
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(2,666)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,666)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
(842)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(842)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(6,971)
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
(5,294)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
321
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(7,292)
|
|
|
$
|
1,677
|
|
|
$
|
(5,615)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic
and diluted
|
|
|
|
56,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
As Reported
(ASC 606)
|
|
Impacts from
Adoption
|
|
Without Adoption
(ASC 605)
|
|
|
As Reported
(ASC 605)
|
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross
margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
91,171
|
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
91,203
|
|
|
$
|
65,121
|
Plus: Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
693
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
693
|
|
|
|
526
|
Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
397
|
Plus: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in
software development costs
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
236
|
Plus: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
46
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
92,347
|
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
92,379
|
|
|
$
|
66,326
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
|
84 %
|
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
|
84 %
|
|
|
|
81 %
|
Non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
2 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
|
85 %
|
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
|
85 %
|
|
|
|
83 %
|
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development
|
|
|
$
|
22,603
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
22,603
|
|
|
$
|
18,266
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
(3,263)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3,263)
|
|
|
|
(2,836)
|
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans
|
|
|
|
(348)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(348)
|
|
|
|
(262)
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
|
|
$
|
18,992
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
18,992
|
|
|
$
|
15,168
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
|
|
$
|
57,488
|
|
|
$
|
1,709
|
|
|
$
|
59,197
|
|
|
$
|
49,361
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
(4,790)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(4,790)
|
|
|
|
(4,306)
|
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans
|
|
|
|
(352)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(352)
|
|
|
|
(376)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
|
|
$
|
52,346
|
|
|
$
|
1,709
|
|
|
$
|
54,055
|
|
|
$
|
44,679
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
|
|
$
|
14,711
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
14,711
|
|
|
$
|
13,942
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
(2,281)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,281)
|
|
|
|
(1,955)
|
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans
|
|
|
|
(138)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(138)
|
|
|
|
(73)
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
|
|
$
|
12,292
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
12,292
|
|
|
$
|
11,914
|
Reconciliation of income (loss) from
operations and operating margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP loss from operations
|
|
|
$
|
(3,631)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,677)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,308)
|
|
|
$
|
(16,448)
|
Plus: Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
11,027
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,027
|
|
|
|
9,623
|
Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
397
|
Plus: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in
software development costs
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
236
|
Plus: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans
|
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
|
757
|
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
$
|
8,717
|
|
|
$
|
(1,677)
|
|
|
$
|
7,040
|
|
|
$
|
(5,435)
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
(3)%
|
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
|
(5)%
|
|
|
|
(21)%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
|
14 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
8 %
|
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
|
6 %
|
|
|
|
(7)%
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(5,615)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,677)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,292)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,934)
|
Plus: Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
11,027
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11,027
|
|
|
|
9,623
|
Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
397
|
Plus: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in
software development costs
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
236
|
Plus: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans
|
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
|
757
|
Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
9,073
|
|
|
$
|
(1,677)
|
|
|
$
|
7,396
|
|
|
$
|
(4,921)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
56,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56,183
|
|
|
|
53,697
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
59,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59,448
|
|
|
|
53,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to
Free Cash Flows
(In thousands; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
50,384
|
|
|
$
|
17,681
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(7,040)
|
|
|
|
(7,414)
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
|
|
|
(1,850)
|
|
|
|
(732)
|
Free cash flows (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
$
|
41,494
|
|
|
$
|
9,535
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
$
|
(59,269)
|
|
|
$
|
(12,151)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
$
|
431,281
|
|
|
$
|
11,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005848/en/
