[August 07, 2018] New Survey Shows That Majority of Parents Prefer Back-to-School Shopping In-Store as a Chance to Spend Quality Time with their Children

Staples (News - Alert) , the back-to-school specialty store, commissioned a recent survey, with parenting authority Fatherly, that discovered 85 percent of parents and 83 percent of children prefer to shop in-store during the back-to-school season. To help accommodate shoppers, most of whom find it important to interact with products before purchasing, Staples' dedicated in-store specialists make the annual shopping trip as convenient, efficient and fun as possible. "Staples plays a proud role in millions of families and teachers' annual back-to-school shopping trips and we are excited to deliver a one-of-a-kind Staples in-store shopping experience," says Amy Lang, Vice President, Store Experience, Staples. "As the Back to School authority, our store associates are eager to help parents get their children everything they need on their school lists to ensure a successful school year." The survey also revealed that the back-to-school shopping season is a way for parents to spend quality time with their children. More than 90 percent of parents surveyed said they allow their children to get involved in the aisles by having them read the lists aloud, and encouraging them to pick out their favorite colors and designs for the supplies they need. Staples always offers a diverse mix of products to reflect every student's style and personality. With an incomparable assortment of national name brand and exclusive patterns across Staples® brand product categories, it's easy to mix-and-match backpacks, lunchboxes, folders, and more. Staples back to school essentials remain in-stock, in-store at competitive prices all season long, so shoppers can tackle their back-to-school lists with ease. In addition to the robust assortment of essential products, Staples will continue its dedication to students and teachers nationwide. To celebrate and reward eager students, Staples is giving away five scholarships to cover education expenses: a $50,000 grand prize scholarship presented by Jessica Alba, Staples back-to-school partner, and four $25,000 first place prizes*. Shoppers who make an in-store purchase of $25 or more will be eligible to enter the Staples for Students scholarship sweepstakes for a chance to win.



For the fifth year in a row, Staples is teaming up with DonorsChoose.org to support local classrooms. Shoppers can donate to local classroom projects at their nearby Staples store, and Staples will match donations raised during the back-to-school season. *Awarded as a co-payable check to winner/winner's school. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is sponsored by Staples the Office Superstore, LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C., 13 years of age or older as of date of entry. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 6/24/18; ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 9/15/18. Visit staplesforstudents.com for Official Rules and to learn how to enter without making a purchase.

About Staples for Students

Staples has a long history of supporting students, teachers and classrooms. Staples for Students is an ongoing program that helps students and teachers with the school supplies and essential items needed to achieve success in education. The Staples for Students campaign has included school supply drives, support for teachers in classrooms, donations for education projects, classroom initiatives such as Designed by Students, and the sale of products that give back to communities and classrooms in need. About DonorsChoose.org

DonorsChoose.org is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across America use the site to create projects requesting resources their students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Since its founding by a Bronx teacher in 2000, more than 2 million people and partners have given $701 million to projects reaching 28 million students. Unique among crowdfunding platforms, the DonorsChoose.org team vets each project request and ships resources directly to the school. Every donor receives photos of their project in action, thank-yous from the classroom, and a cost report showing how every dollar was spent. DonorsChoose.org was the first charity to make the top 10 on Fast Company's list of the Most Innovative Companies in the World. Visit www.donorschoose.org to learn more. About Fatherly

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Through original video series, deep dive reports, podcasts, and events, Fatherly provides its audience with expert-driven tools that empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. Visit Fatherly.com, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube and check out The Fatherly Podcast here. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005049/en/

