|[August 07, 2018]
New Survey Shows That Majority of Parents Prefer Back-to-School Shopping In-Store as a Chance to Spend Quality Time with their Children
Staples (News - Alert), the back-to-school specialty store, commissioned a recent
survey, with parenting authority Fatherly,
that discovered 85 percent of parents and 83 percent of children prefer
to shop in-store during the back-to-school season. To help accommodate
shoppers, most of whom find it important to interact with products
before purchasing, Staples' dedicated in-store specialists make the
annual shopping trip as convenient, efficient and fun as possible.
"Staples plays a proud role in millions of families and teachers' annual
back-to-school shopping trips and we are excited to deliver a
one-of-a-kind Staples in-store shopping experience," says Amy Lang, Vice
President, Store Experience, Staples. "As the Back to School authority,
our store associates are eager to help parents get their children
everything they need on their school lists to ensure a successful school
year."
The survey also revealed that the back-to-school shopping season is a
way for parents to spend quality time with their children. More than 90
percent of parents surveyed said they allow their children to get
involved in the aisles by having them read the lists aloud, and
encouraging them to pick out their favorite colors and designs for the
supplies they need.
Staples always offers a diverse mix of products to reflect every
student's style and personality. With an incomparable assortment of
national name brand and exclusive patterns across Staples® brand
product categories, it's easy to mix-and-match backpacks, lunchboxes,
folders, and more. Staples back to school essentials remain in-stock,
in-store at competitive prices all season long, so shoppers can tackle
their back-to-school lists with ease.
In addition to the robust assortment of essential products, Staples will
continue its dedication to students and teachers nationwide. To
celebrate and reward eager students, Staples is giving away five
scholarships to cover education expenses: a $50,000 grand prize
scholarship presented by Jessica Alba, Staples back-to-school partner,
and four $25,000 first place prizes*. Shoppers who make an
in-store purchase of $25 or more will be eligible to enter the Staples
for Students scholarship sweepstakes for a chance to win.
For the fifth year in a row, Staples is teaming up with DonorsChoose.org
to support local classrooms. Shoppers can donate to local classroom
projects at their nearby Staples store, and Staples will match donations
raised during the back-to-school season.
*Awarded as a co-payable check to winner/winner's school. NO PURCHASE
NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is sponsored by Staples
the Office Superstore, LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S.
states and D.C., 13 years of age or older as of date of entry. Begins at
12:00 a.m. ET on 6/24/18; ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 9/15/18. Visit
staplesforstudents.com for Official Rules and to learn how to enter
without making a purchase.
About Staples for Students
Staples
has a long history of supporting students, teachers and classrooms.
Staples for Students is an ongoing program that helps students and
teachers with the school supplies and essential items needed to achieve
success in education. The Staples for Students campaign has included
school supply drives, support for teachers in classrooms, donations for
education projects, classroom initiatives such as Designed by Students,
and the sale of products that give back to communities and classrooms in
need.
About DonorsChoose.org
DonorsChoose.org
is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across
America use the site to create projects requesting resources their
students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Since
its founding by a Bronx teacher in 2000, more than 2 million people and
partners have given $701 million to projects reaching 28 million
students. Unique among crowdfunding platforms, the DonorsChoose.org team
vets each project request and ships resources directly to the school.
Every donor receives photos of their project in action, thank-yous from
the classroom, and a cost report showing how every dollar was spent.
DonorsChoose.org was the first charity to make the top 10 on Fast
Company's list of the Most Innovative Companies in the World. Visit www.donorschoose.org
to learn more.
About Fatherly
Fatherly is the
leading digital media brand for dads. Through original video series,
deep dive reports, podcasts, and events, Fatherly provides its audience
with expert-driven tools that empower men to raise great kids and lead
more fulfilling adult lives. Visit Fatherly.com,
follow the brand on Facebook,
Instagram,
Twitter,
and YouTube
and check out The Fatherly Podcast here.
