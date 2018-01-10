[August 07, 2018] New Epson FastFoto FF-680W Wireless High-Speed Photo and Document Scanning System Preserves Priceless Memories

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today expanded its high-speed scanning line with the new Wi-Fi1 enabled FastFoto® FF-680W High-Speed Photo and Document Scanning System. The FF-680W scanner is the world's fastest personal photo scanner2, scanning thousands of photos – as fast as one photo per second at 300 dpi3 at up to 36 photos per batch. Building on the success of the FastFoto FF-640 scanner, the FF-680W scanner offers worry-free scanning for a variety of media types and sizes, including postcards, panoramic photos up to 36 inches and Polaroid photos as well as convenient photo restoration, editing and smart file organization tools. Families can scan, restore and organize collections of photos for quick and easy sharing, archiving and enlargements with the new FF-680W scanner. And, with the Easy Auto-Upload feature, the FastFoto scanner software makes it simple to share images to cloud services such as Dropbox® and Google Drive™4. "Epson recognized the need for a fast and easy scanning solution that enabled people to digitize photos held captive in shoeboxes and albums stored away in closets and attics, and vulnerable to natural disasters, fires and floods," said David Hawkes, product manager, Scanners, Epson America, Inc. "FastFoto unlocked a new market with the introduction of the FastFoto in 2016, making it affordable and feasible to preserve a family's legacy. The new FastFoto FF-680W incorporates feedback from customers with a host of new features, making it easier to bring memories of yesterday back to life using the latest digital technology." Featuring Epson ScanSmart software, the FastFoto FF-680W scanner is also a powerful document scanner. Using the intuitive software users can easily scan, organize, email, and store important contracts, receipts, documents, and files. In addition, easily edit documents and save time with automatic file naming, plus powerful productivity tools. With built-in Nuance® OmniPage Optical Character Recognition (OCR), users can create searchable PDFs, plus editable Word and Excel® files. FastFoto FF-680W Scanner Features: World's Fastest Personal Photo Scanner 2 — scan thousands of photos as fast as 1 photo per second at 300 dpi 3

Pricing and Availability

The Epson FastFoto FF-680W scanner (MSRP $599.99 ) is now available through select major retailer stores nationwide and online at www.epson.com. It comes with Epson's top-of-the-line service and support, including a one-year limited warranty. For more information and availability, please visit www.fastfoto.com. About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts. Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica). 1 Wirelessly scan, scan to the cloud, PCs or Mac with Epson FastFoto software and Epson ScanSmart software, installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac®; wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson DocumentScan App. Internet access required.

2 As compared to other personal/consumer photo scanners, generally defined as photo scanners priced under $1,000 USD (MSRP).

3 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory, and operating system of the connected computer.

4 Internet connection and active Dropbox or Google Drive account required.

5 Interpolated resolution is the doubling of the optical resolution using a software algorithm to increase dpi.

6 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface. EPSON and FastFoto are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademark of Google Inc. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Nuance is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-epson-fastfoto-ff-680w-wireless-high-speed-photo-and-document-scanning-system-preserves-priceless-memories-300692812.html SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

