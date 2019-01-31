|
|[August 06, 2018]
New D.C. Area Mini-Pitch Unveiled to Support Increased Access to Youth Soccer Programming
Youth soccer players from throughout Washington D.C. were on hand today
for the unveiling of a new mini-pitch at Petworth Recreation Center, as
part of a national effort to positively impact the lives of young people
through participation in the sport.
U.S. Soccer Foundation's It's Everyone's Game is a National Effort to Increase Access to Soccer Programming. (Photo: U.S. Soccer Foundation)
The event was attended by youth soccer players who are members of DC
SCORES, a local philanthropic group that organizes neighborhood teams
and runs Soccer for Success, the U.S. Soccer Foundation's
after-school soccer program. Also in attendance were members of Major
League Soccer's (MLS) D.C. United, the District of Columbia Department
of Parks and Recreation, as well as representatives from the U.S. Soccer
Foundation and Musco Lighting.
"We are proud to unveil a new safe place to play in our backyard here in
Washington, D.C.," said Ed Foster-Simeon, president & CEO of the U.S.
Soccer Foundation. "This new pitch will ensure that local D.C. youth
will have a safe place to play the beautiful game and cultivate critical
life skills like teamwork and confidence that will help them succeed on
and off the pitch. Better still, thanks to Musco's generous support,
many youth and adults can play for longer hours with the inclusion of
new lights as part of the space."
"Soccer is family and at D.C. United we are a family. That's why it
gives me so much pleasure and pride that D.C. United, Musco Lighting,
the DC Department of Parks and Recreation and the U.S. Soccer Foundation
have created this beautiful mini-pitch that is being donated to the
Petworth Recreation Center," Jason Levien, United Managing General
Partner and CEO, said. "This type of collaboration gives us the
pportunity to highlight D.C. United's commitment to increasing the
accessibility of soccer and supporting local youth programs. Together
with our charitable partner, DC SCORES, we look forward to providing
endless hours of free youth soccer programming in this community."
The new mini-pitch supports the U.S. Soccer Foundation's national
movement, It's Everyone's Game, which was launched in 2017 with
the goal of building 1,000 mini-pitches nationwide by 2026 and engaging
one million children in the Foundation's Soccer for Success program
annually. The mini-pitches, like the one unveiled at Petworth Recreation
Center, help ensure children living in underserved communities, where
there is not always affordable and easy access to soccer programs and
play spaces, can benefit from all that the game of soccer has to offer.
"Musco has been a partner with the U.S. Soccer Foundation for roughly
two decades," said Jeff Rogers, Vice President of Musco. "This is a
great program to benefit thousands of young people who need and deserve
an opportunity, and we're proud to support the Foundation in making this
happen."
In addition to Musco-which has pledged funding and is donating field
lighting for the mini-pitches-the U.S. Soccer Foundation has received
the support of MLS, adidas, and Target (News - Alert) as national partners of the
initiative, as well as participating communities and municipalities
across the country.
Research indicates that participation in after-school soccer programs
can have a significant impact on the development of teamwork skills, can
motivate kids to try harder in school, and can help them avoid
anti-social behavior. The newly built mini-pitch at Petworth Recreation
Center will serve as a positive outlet for local youth to not just play
soccer, but also develop critical life skills, boost confidence, and aid
in their personal growth both on and off the pitch.
"At DC SCORES we consistently see that opportunity is crucial to youth
development. We support every opportunity that gives kids a chance to
play, and applaud the U.S. Soccer Foundation, D.C. United, and its
partners for creating another," says DC SCORES Executive Director
Bethany Henderson.
About U.S. Soccer Foundation
The U.S. Soccer Foundation's
programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in
underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has
established programs proven to help children embrace an active and
healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports.
Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments
where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C.,
the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization.
About Musco Lighting
Since 1976, Musco has specialized in
the design and manufacture of sports and large-area lighting with
innovations in light quality, glare reduction, and light control
responsible to the needs of facility owners, users, neighbors, and the
night sky. Musco's TLC for LED™ system technology delivers a level of
light control and uniformity that can't be matched, and is the solution
of choice for neighborhood fields, collegiate and professional stadiums
and arenas, international speedways, and global events such as the
Olympic Games. Musco backs its LED solutions with a long-term warranty
covering parts and labor, eliminating maintenance concerns and costs for
its customers.
About D.C. United
One of the founding clubs of Major League
Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are the most decorated team in the United
States with 13 domestic and international trophies, and the most
championed professional team in the District of Columbia. The
Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and
2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and
the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013). United
have called the District home for the past 22 years and will continue
that tradition as they move into Audi Field in Southwest D.C. on July
14, 2018. The state-of-the-art urban facility has a capacity of 20,000
fans and will feature 31 luxury suites, a bike valet, and 500,000 total
square feet of mixed-use retail and residential space on site, making it
a 365-day destination for fans and D.C. residents alike.
