[August 06, 2018] New Beverly Hills Infinity Film Festival recruits digital media industry expert Louis Hernandez Jr.

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr., tech entrepreneur and an expert in digital media, has been named to the technology committee of the Beverly Hills Infinity Film Festival. "We are extremely grateful to Louis for bringing his expertise in digital media to our technology committee as we plan an event that promises to have a high impact for so many industries. It's our intent to bring together the people who create the stories with the people involved in new technology and to present the countless forms and delivery platforms filmed entertainment requires. As an industry expert, Louis understands the demands taking place in today's digital media," said Roy Taylor, chairman of the inaugural Beverly Hills Infinity Film Festival (IFF) set for Nov. 1-4, 2018. Programming or the film festival will focus on emerging technology, featuring events that connect creative, business and technology icons from Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach. Event committee members include representatives from The Film Foundation, Warner Bros., The Third Floor, USC and Technicolor.



"The IFF gives a quality voice to the convergence of all the technologies available today for viewing content, from traditional films to social media, immersive content and video games. It's an exciting time for all these industries, and I am excited to be a front-row participant," Hernandez said. Hernandez is an award-winning entrepreneur who has founded and advised technology organizations, ranging from startups to large publicly traded companies. Among his accomplishments are serving as chairman and chief executive officer at Open Solutions, and as founder of Payveris, a fintech providing a platform for money movement in real time. He also served as chairman and CEO of Avid, a legendary provider of media-related technology, which he positioned as the cloud-based industry technology leader for the media industry. He is the founder, managing director and CEO of Black Dragon Capital, a growth-oriented private equity fund that invests in leading technology companies.

Highlights at IFF will include studio releases, indies and documentaries, episodes, premiers, celebrity interviews, tech exhibitions, a student tech lab, blockchain, immersive content, social media and more. Media Contact:

Melissa Lichtenheld, 305-372-1234

Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications

mlichtenheld@wraggcasas.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-beverly-hills-infinity-film-festival-recruits-digital-media-industry-expert-louis-hernandez-jr-300692458.html SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]