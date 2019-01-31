|
|[August 06, 2018]
NEWS ADVISORY: Gen-Z Consortium to Show Multi-Vendor Technology Demonstration at Flash Memory Summit 2018; Will Also Speak at the Event
Gen-Z Consortium:
WHO:
Gen-Z Consortium - an industry organization developing an
open-systems interconnect designed to provide high-speed,
low-latency, memory-semantic access to data and devices.
WHAT:
Gen-Z Consortium will be showcasing its multi-vendor technology
demonstration that utilizes FPGA-based Gen-Z adapters connecting
compute nodes to memory pools through a Gen-Z switch, creating a
fabric that connects multiple servers and media devices showcasing
memory sharing.
The Consortium will also be showing a second technology
demonstration - the first-ever display of the Gen-Z connector linked
to Gen-Z backplanes and 1.0 IP running on a pluggable Gen-Z memory
drive.
Gen-Z Consortium President Kurtis Bowman of Dell EMC (News - Alert) will be giving
an overview presentation of Gen-Z technology on Tuesday, Aug. 7.
HPE Fellow Michael Krause will discuss Gen-Z in the Chat with the
Experts roundtable on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 7-8:30 pm.
WHERE:
Flash Memory Summit 2018, Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth #739
WHEN:
August 7-9, 2018
WHY:
The Gen-Z Consortium released its Core Specification 1.0 earlier
this year, and continues to grow, with over 50 members from all
corners of the industry. The Core Specification 1.0 enables silicon
providers and IP developer to begin the development of products
enabling Gen-Z technology solutions.
The Consortium has released five final specifications and two draft
specifications to the public since its inception in 2016.
Additional Information:
If you are interested in meeting with a Gen-Z representative at FMS
2018, schedule a meeting here.
For more information on Gen-Z technology, visit www.genzconsortium.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005121/en/
