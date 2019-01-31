ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
NEWS ADVISORY: Gen-Z Consortium to Show Multi-Vendor Technology Demonstration at Flash Memory Summit 2018; Will Also Speak at the Event
[August 06, 2018]

NEWS ADVISORY: Gen-Z Consortium to Show Multi-Vendor Technology Demonstration at Flash Memory Summit 2018; Will Also Speak at the Event


Gen-Z Consortium:





     

WHO:

Gen-Z Consortium - an industry organization developing an open-systems interconnect designed to provide high-speed, low-latency, memory-semantic access to data and devices.
 

WHAT:

Gen-Z Consortium will be showcasing its multi-vendor technology demonstration that utilizes FPGA-based Gen-Z adapters connecting compute nodes to memory pools through a Gen-Z switch, creating a fabric that connects multiple servers and media devices showcasing memory sharing.
 
The Consortium will also be showing a second technology demonstration - the first-ever display of the Gen-Z connector linked to Gen-Z backplanes and 1.0 IP running on a pluggable Gen-Z memory drive.
 
Gen-Z Consortium President Kurtis Bowman of Dell EMC (News - Alert) will be giving an overview presentation of Gen-Z technology on Tuesday, Aug. 7.
 
HPE Fellow Michael Krause will discuss Gen-Z in the Chat with the Experts roundtable on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 7-8:30 pm.
 

WHERE:

Flash Memory Summit 2018, Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth #739
 

WHEN:

August 7-9, 2018
 

WHY:

The Gen-Z Consortium released its Core Specification 1.0 earlier this year, and continues to grow, with over 50 members from all corners of the industry. The Core Specification 1.0 enables silicon providers and IP developer to begin the development of products enabling Gen-Z technology solutions.
 
The Consortium has released five final specifications and two draft specifications to the public since its inception in 2016.
 

Additional Information:

If you are interested in meeting with a Gen-Z representative at FMS 2018, schedule a meeting here.

For more information on Gen-Z technology, visit www.genzconsortium.org.


