|[August 03, 2018]
New Capterra Research Identifies Top 10 Most Reviewed Software Categories
Capterra, the leading online resource for business software buyers,
today announced a milestone 500,000 B2B software product reviews on Capterra.com,
establishing its stake as the market leader for most verified reviews
available to software purchasing decision makers. The first site to
publish software user reviews, Capterra helps millions of buyers every
month discover the right software for their business needs. Reaching
this half-million mark, Capterra also announced new research findings
illustrating why reviews are vital to software vendors seeking growth in
the small and midsize business (SMB) market including the top 10 highest
trending software categories, the top 10 most reviewed software
categories, and the top 10 industries by reviews. Among its findings
analyzed between 2017 to 2018, Capterra identified marketing-related
software saw a 591 percent increase in published reviews, and network
security software experienced a 463 percent increase validating
marketing tools and security platforms are key priorities for small
business growth.
The Capterra mission is to provide software buyers with unparalleled
service at no cost - reaching the 500,000 reviews threshold further
demonstrates the company's dedication to serving the SMB community. The
half-million mark is a major milestone, the result of a 50 percent
increase in reviews published on the site since 2017. Capterra is on
course to break more records: more reviews were published in the first
half of 2018 thn in the eight years between 2008 and 2016.
"At Capterra, it's our mission to be a ridiculously helpful resource -
reaching 500,000 verified reviews shows our commitment to providing SMBs
a platform they can trust," said Claire Alexander, general manager,
Capterra. "All buyers rely on reviews to help them make informed
purchasing decisions and we look forward to serving the next 500,000
software buyers through user reviews on Capterra.com."
The top-five high-growth, trending software categories for 2018 are:
-
Graphic Design (591 percent growth)
-
Presentation (533 percent growth)
-
Network Security (463 percent growth)
-
Web Conferencing (410 percent growth)
-
Meeting Platforms (390 percent growth)
The top-five review categories are:
-
Collaboration
-
Project Management
-
Task Management
-
Customer Relationship Management
-
Productivity
"Buying and selling trends are constantly changing - people now rely on
user reviews as resources to help them make purchasing decisions.
Vendors count on reviews to gain the trust of potential customers and
stand out from the competition," said Shai Eisen, managing vice
president of digital products. "We work hard to ensure that the unbiased
customer testimonials are as helpful to SMB leaders as possible. That's
why Capterra helps more than 5 million businesses find the right
software across hundreds of categories each month."
Read more on Capterra and what it has learned since inventing its
category in 1999, in its new blog post, "Lessons
From 500,000 Business Software Reviews".
About Capterra: Capterra is the leading online resource
for business software buyers. Founded in 1999, Capterra features
validated user reviews and independent research across hundreds of
software categories. From Accounting to Yoga Studio Management, Capterra
covers it all. Each month, Capterra helps more than three million buyers
find the right software. Capterra is a Gartner (News - Alert) company. For more
information, visit capterra.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005057/en/
