[August 02, 2018] New Mexico Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

Students at New Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA), an accredited online public school program of the Farmington Municipal School District, will begin their school year on August 8, simply by turning on their computers. NMVA is open to students statewide in grades 6-12. Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-licensed teachers, NMVA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. "While many students thrive in traditional brick-and-mortar schools, others feel limited by a system that simply does not fit their needs," said Lorraine Nobes, director of operations at New Mexico Virtual Academy. "Learning is truly personal, and we strive to develop each student's full potential with an education experience tailored to fit his or her needs." NMVA's dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with cassmates and teachers from across the state.



Students take a full course load across the core subjects of English, math, science and social studies, as well as fine arts and physical education. NMVA also offers a robust Advanced Learner Program for middle school students, while high schoolers have access to honors and Advanced Placement® courses, as well as a variety of electives, including world languages and career/workplace readiness. Sophomores, juniors and seniors who are college-bound can receive dual credit through one of NMVA's innovative partnerships with six post-secondary institutions around the state.

For students who need extra assistance, NMVA also offers a blended learning facility, the Farmington Learning Center, where students can receive in-person tutoring and instruction. Throughout the school year, NMVA builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, monthly social outings and service learning opportunities. NMVA celebrates the end of the school year with an in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and student organizations also allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting. NMVA is currently accepting enrollments for the waitlist. Interested families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit nmva.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android (News - Alert) devices. About New Mexico Virtual Academy New Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Farmington Municipal School District that serves students in grades 6-12 across the state. As part of the New Mexico public school system, NMVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NMVA, visit http://nmva.k12.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005653/en/

