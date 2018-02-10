|
|[August 02, 2018]
New Mexico Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
Students at New
Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA), an accredited online public school
program of the Farmington Municipal School District, will begin their
school year on August 8, simply by turning on their computers. NMVA is
open to students statewide in grades 6-12.
Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to
balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by
state-licensed teachers, NMVA provides each student with a personalized
learning experience.
"While many students thrive in traditional brick-and-mortar schools,
others feel limited by a system that simply does not fit their needs,"
said Lorraine Nobes, director of operations at New Mexico Virtual
Academy. "Learning is truly personal, and we strive to develop each
student's full potential with an education experience tailored to fit
his or her needs."
NMVA's dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive
online classes, and interact with students and families via phone,
email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close
partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The
online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment
while connecting with cassmates and teachers from across the state.
Students take a full course load across the core subjects of English,
math, science and social studies, as well as fine arts and physical
education. NMVA also offers a robust Advanced Learner Program for middle
school students, while high schoolers have access to honors and Advanced
Placement® courses, as well as a variety of electives,
including world languages and career/workplace readiness.
Sophomores, juniors and seniors who are college-bound can receive dual
credit through one of NMVA's innovative partnerships with six
post-secondary institutions around the state.
For students who need extra assistance, NMVA also offers a blended
learning facility, the Farmington Learning Center, where students can
receive in-person tutoring and instruction.
Throughout the school year, NMVA builds a sense of community through
in-person field trips, monthly social outings and service learning
opportunities. NMVA celebrates the end of the school year with an
in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person
commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and student
organizations also allow students to further explore their interests
together in the online setting.
NMVA is currently accepting enrollments for the waitlist. Interested
families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by
the school. To learn more, visit nmva.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android (News - Alert) devices.
About New Mexico Virtual Academy
New Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA) is an accredited, full-time online
public school program of the Farmington Municipal School District that
serves students in grades 6-12 across the state. As part of the New
Mexico public school system, NMVA is tuition-free, giving parents and
families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE:
LRN), the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and
online education programs. For more information about NMVA, visit http://nmva.k12.com.
