[August 02, 2018] New American Funding Launches Groundbreaking Platform: Social For You

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a leader in the mortgage industry, announced today it is unveiling a revolutionary new program, Social For You. This innovative, multimedia platform was developed to make the company's more than 800 Loan Officers experts in social marketing. A step-by-step guide will use blogs, videos and webinars to break down every nuance of social media engagement so the Loan Officers can fluidly communicate with current, past, and prospective clients. The service will be available on the company's proprietary GoGoLO app.



"We are extremely excited about the launch of Social For You – a first-of-its-kind platform in the mortgage industry," said CEO Rick Arvielo . "This empowers our agents as they further develop winning strategies by becoming not just social media savvy but social marketing geniuses." The numbers are undeniable. A Forbes study said 81 percent of respondents claimed "recommendations and posts from family and friends directly impact their buying decisions, while 78 percent said social media posts from companies influence their buying decisions."

"Pew Research says two-thirds of Americans use social media, which makes it one of the most effective types of advertising available," said Arvielo. "This is particularly effective with homebuyers. Knowing how to stand out and connect with the right audience at the right time is crucial, particularly when reaching out to millennials." Social For You provides a step-by-step guide to turn followers and likers into leads and clients with easy and effective strategies, such as sharing content on social pages with the click of a button. The platform also meets trainees at their current skill level. For the already seasoned social media marketers, Social For You offers advanced instruction on data insights to target the right audiences, with the right content, at the right time. About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 100,000 loans for $25 billion, approximately 160 branches, and about 2900 employees. The company offers niche products such as Your Path, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-american-funding-launches-groundbreaking-platform-social-for-you-300690679.html SOURCE New American Funding

