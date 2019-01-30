ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Laugh-Out-Loud Graphic Novel Series for Young Readers from Graphic Universe™ Features Super Potato, a Spud Superhero
[August 02, 2018]

New Laugh-Out-Loud Graphic Novel Series for Young Readers from Graphic Universe™ Features Super Potato, a Spud Superhero


New from Graphic Universe™, a division of Lerner Publishing Group: it's a bird! It's a plane! It's Super Potato to the rescue! Spanish author-illustrator Artur Laperla's humorous Super Potato series for young readers features a spud like no other: Super Potato can fly, fight, make potato jokes, and save the world all at once.

The Epic Origin of Super Potato: Book 1 covers Super Max's transformation from handsome superhero to tiny tuber at the hands of evil Dr. Malevolent. But that doesn't slow Max down! He discovers that even in his diminished state he still has all his superpowers. Armed with a new potato-sized costume, Max sets out to defeat the dangerous supervillain and regain his humanity. But could he be doomed to life as a potato?

With colorful illustrations, an offbeat sense of humo, and a tireless superhero whose only fault is vanity, The Epic Origin of Super Potato will delight young comics fans.



Stay tuned for our hero's next adventure, Super Potato's Galactic Breakout, coming next spring!

Advance Praise for The Epic Origin of Super Potato:
"A zany, funny selection that will entertain kids and the adults who might be reading over their shoulders."
-starred, School Library Journal


Visit lernerbooks.com for free downloads!

Follow us online:
Bloglernerbooks.blog
Twitter (News - Alert): @LernerBooks
Facebook (News - Alert): Lerner Publishing Group

About the Publisher
Graphic Universe™, a division of Lerner Publishing Group, creates high-interest fiction and nonfiction titles through supreme graphic novel artwork and story lines created by experienced artists of this genre.

The Epic Origin of Super Potato: Book 1
August 2018
LB: 978-1-5124-4021-8
PB: 978-1-5415-2645-7
$27.99, Library Bound
$8.99, Paperback
eBook Also Available
Ages 7-11
56 Pages ? 7 x 9

To Purchase: Visit your local bookstore, order by phone at 800-328-4929, or visit us at lernerbooks.com.


