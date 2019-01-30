|
|[August 02, 2018]
|
New Laugh-Out-Loud Graphic Novel Series for Young Readers from Graphic Universe™ Features Super Potato, a Spud Superhero
New from Graphic
Universe™, a division of Lerner
Publishing Group: it's a bird! It's a plane! It's Super Potato to
the rescue! Spanish author-illustrator Artur Laperla's humorous Super
Potato series for young readers features a spud like no other:
Super Potato can fly, fight, make potato jokes, and save the world all
at once.
The
Epic Origin of Super Potato: Book 1 covers Super Max's
transformation from handsome superhero to tiny tuber at the hands of
evil Dr. Malevolent. But that doesn't slow Max down! He discovers that
even in his diminished state he still has all his superpowers. Armed
with a new potato-sized costume, Max sets out to defeat the dangerous
supervillain and regain his humanity. But could he be doomed to life as
a potato?
With colorful illustrations, an offbeat sense of humo, and a tireless
superhero whose only fault is vanity, The Epic Origin of Super Potato will
delight young comics fans.
Stay tuned for our hero's next adventure, Super Potato's Galactic
Breakout, coming next spring!
Advance Praise for The Epic Origin of Super Potato:
"A
zany, funny selection that will entertain kids and the adults who might
be reading over their shoulders."
-starred, School Library
Journal
The
Epic Origin of Super Potato: Book 1
August 2018
LB:
978-1-5124-4021-8
PB: 978-1-5415-2645-7
$27.99, Library Bound
$8.99,
Paperback
eBook Also Available
Ages 7-11
56 Pages ?
7 x 9
To Purchase: Visit your local bookstore, order by phone at
800-328-4929, or visit us at lernerbooks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005034/en/
