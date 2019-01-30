[August 02, 2018] New Podcast Series "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death Of Natalie Wood" Unearths New Evidence In Unsolved Homicide Case Of Hollywood Starlet's Death

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood" — a new 12-part audio documentary series that takes listeners on a real-time investigation into the 1981 Natalie Wood's death — has gripped the nation. Since its debut on what would have been Natalie's 80th birthday, stunning revelations in the decades old case have come to light including; serious flaws in the original coroner's report which ruled "death by accidental drowning" and evidence that Natalie was in fact the victim of assault on the night of her death, excerpts from Wood's unpublished memoir suggesting irreparable turmoil in her relationship with Robert Wagner, and Natalie's sister Lana Wood's belief that Robert Wagner murdered her sister. Episodes 1-3, available now on iTunes and other podcast platforms, have already unveiled the following new details: Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Homicide Detective Ralph Hernandez determines Natalie was the victim of assault on the night of her death, by analysing bruising patterns on her body.

Sheriff Department Homicide Detective determines Natalie was the victim of assault on the night of her death, by analysing bruising patterns on her body. President Ronald Reagan possibly aided in protecting Robert Wagner after Natalie's death.

possibly aided in protecting after Natalie's death. Natalie was raped at the age of sixteen during an "interview" at Chateau Marmont.

16-year-old Natalie had an affair with a director more than 20 years her senior, with speculation of it being to ensure the lead female role in "Rebel Without A Cause."

Natalie went on her first date with Robert Wagner on her 18th birthday.

on her 18th birthday. Wagner had an alleged affair with a man, leading to the break-up of his first marriage to Natalie.

Wagner, fearing Natalie had fallen for Hollywood heartthrob Warren Beatty , showed up at Beatty's house with a gun intending to kill him.



Burning questions still remain surrounding the almost four decades old case, and "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death Of Natalie Wood" intends to address and answer them all in episodes still to be released, culminating in an explosive finale. Over the next nine chapters, host Dylan Howard and his team of investigators will be evaluating the following:

The seemingly-unused condition of the dinghy, Natalie's clothes, rumours of an argument on board the Splendour, Wagner's delay in radioing for help – and the calmness of his voice when he finally did.

Given her morbid fear of water, why would Natalie ever leave the Splendour alone, in the middle of the night, drunk and unsteady, in the first place?

Re-examining crucial evidence using new technology.

Meticulously recreating Natalie's final minutes on board the Splendour.

Conducting extensive and exclusive interviews, petitioning law enforcement to turn over never-before-seen evidence, introducing new scenarios, and uncovering explosive new evidence reaching into the very heart of their tumultuous marriage – and the couple's relationship with Walken.

Examines allegations of police and prosecutorial misconduct, evidence tampering, and witness coercion. The investigation examines what went wrong in the first probe and questions whether scientific advances over the past three decades have got us any closer to delivering the truth – and justice for Natalie.

Exclusive interviews with new witnesses and the boat captain, Dennis Davern , who provides a second-by-second account of what really happened. "The theorizing and new evidence will captivate those who lived through the mystery for the past three decades, as well as a younger generation discovering it for the first time, as the case takes horrifying real-life twists and turns," said Howard, who is also the Executive Producer. "The reaction to the podcast so far has been overwhelming," he added. "The public, as much as our team of investigators, want answers about what happened on board The Splendour. As we've said from the beginning, our goal is to attempt to find these answers. I'm confident we'll be able to do so in the remaining episodes." Episode 4: WHO WERE NATALIE & RJ premieres at 9am Friday, August 3rd, 2018. Episode 1 – 3 are available to download and listen now via iTunes, and everywhere podcasts are available. "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death Of Natalie Wood" is currently the #1 ranked TV & Film Podcast on iTunes. ABOUT AMERICAN MEDIA INC.

