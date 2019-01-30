ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Bitcoin Cash Logo Unveiled at CoinGeek.com's #BitcoinRebirth Party
[August 02, 2018]

LONDON, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Last night (Wed Aug 1st) in London the 'new' Bitcoin Cash (BCH) logo was unveiled in a retro Streetfighter video to 200 BCH developers, miners, merchants and media.

The new logo has already caused controversy in the old segwit bitcoin community as the key message is simply: Bitcoin Cash is Bitcoin.

Party hos Calvin Ayre, owner of CoinGeek; the news portal and biggest mining operator in BCH, explained: "BCH fulfils the original mandate of Bitcoin - a low transaction fee digital currency - the segwit coin does not. So the statement is correct: Bitcoin Cash is Bitcoin."



He further added, "Bitcoin will fulfil its destiny to bring more economic freedom to the disadvantaged of the world. Bitcoin will bring banking to the unbanked and allow new business models to improve the quality of life for everyone."

For editors and social media: The logo unveil video is not affiliated to any group (not even CoinGeek.com) so can be shared without fear of endorsing any product apart from BCH itself.




