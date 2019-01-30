|
|[August 01, 2018]
|
New Hampshire Department of Education to Host Second Annual Cyber Robotics Coding Competition
The New Hampshire Department of Education and the Intelitek
STEM and CTE Education Foundation (ISCEF) will being teaming up again to
hold a statewide Cyber Robotics Coding Competition (CRCC) from
mid-October to mid-December. Sponsored by Intelitek, and Oracle (News - Alert) Academy,
the CRCC is an eight-week virtual coding competition that provides
students and educators with the opportunity to build STEM related skills
using a cloud-based simulation platform featuring a virtual, 3D-animated
robot.
New Hampshire was the first state to hold the competition. In doing so,
it gave rise to an international phenomenon that has resulted in more
than 30,000 students all over the world participating in similar events.
"CRCC is learning as it is meant to be," said Frank Edelblut, the
commissioner of the NH DOE. "Students could not be more engaged. They
are not only building coding skills, but creativity and innovative
capacity to solve problems. This year, they will be competing with
students from around New Hampshire and around the world and will be able
to challenge themselves even further. Ido and I share a vision to see a
million students participating in this event in the next five years."
In the first New Hampshire CRCC, held at the end of 2017, more than
2,500 students in middle and high schools throughout the state used
CoderZ, a cloud-based coding platform to compete in over 80 different
and challenging robotics missions. In addition to winning prizes for
inclusiveness, faculty participation and diversity, the top schools
competed in a grand finale competition for the best middle school, best
high school and a grand prize called the Governor's Award, which
included a trophy and a $2,000 grant (Gallery).
"The NH DOE has an inspiring vision of preparing its students - not just
for the current 21st century - but for the 22nd century," said Ido
Yerushalmi, CEO of Intelitek. "As part of that goal, they re
continually looking for ways to engage students in rigorous, relevant
and integrated learning STEM experiences, including computer science.
The first competition demonstrated that CRCC is a great way to motivate
students and expose them to STEM - kids were even logging in to our
software platform from home - and we are delighted to be helping support
their vision."
The NH CRCC grand finale round will take place in the week of December
3rd at one of the state's universities.
For more information on CRCC competitions go http://iscefoundation.org/nh-crcc/
or contact Joshua Schuler, Director of CRCC at ISCEF at jschuler@iscefoundation.org.
About CRCC
The first-of-its-kind Cyber Robotics Coding Competition (CRCC) was
created by ISCEF and is supported by Intelitek and Oracle Academy. The
online competition is designed to be interactive and exciting as
participants learn how robots work and expand their knowledge of STEM
careers. Competitors undertake their missions on Intelitek's CoderZ
Cyber Robotics Learning Environment, a cloud-based platform featuring a
graphical simulation of LEGO robotics kits. The innovative, online
platform has a coding interface where users between 6th and 12th
grade can activate a virtual robot, or "cyber-robot," and watch the
results in a real-time simulation.
Students and teachers need no prior coding or robotics knowledge. The
events include professional development and training for teachers and
boot camp activities in which students learn and practice intensively
from any Chrome computer browser. The missions are self-directed, and
individual students can progress at their own pace. In the West Virginia
event, students went from boot camp activities to a Week of Code event
that was held in the first part of May and featured 21 challenges.
Competitions range in size from 20 to hundreds of schools and can be
held over several weeks or at a one-day event. The finals can be a
weeklong online competition and/or a face-to-face codeathon. An entire
school can participate in a competition, and no special hardware is
required. Participation is supported by sponsorships.
Parties interested in organizing Cyber Robotics Competitions for their
school, district or state can contact ISCEF at info@iscefoundation.org.
About Intelitek
Intelitek has been transforming education and bringing robotics into
classrooms across the globe through comprehensive technology learning
solutions for more than 30 years. The Company's innovative tools and
technologies empower instructors and inspire students to improve the
world around them. Intelitek's sustainable support and professional
development ensure the continued success of educational programs. By
helping deliver the competencies needed for in-demand careers, Intelitek
is producing results for students, teachers, nations, and economies.
About Oracle Academy
As Oracle's flagship philanthropic educational program, Oracle Academy
advances computer science education globally to drive knowledge,
innovation, skills development, and diversity in technology fields,
offering a free and complete portfolio of software, curriculum, hosted
technology, faculty trainings, support, and certification resources.
Supporting more than 3.5 million students annually in 120 countries, the
program works with public and private partners to provide the tools
educators need to engage, inspire and prepare students to become
innovators and leaders of the future. Through Oracle Academy, students
receive hands-on experience with the latest technologies, helping to
make them college and career ready in the era of big data, cloud
computing, the Internet of Things, and beyond. Please visit us at academy.oracle.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005442/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]