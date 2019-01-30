|
|[August 01, 2018]
|
New Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide Semiconductors First to Meet Automotive AEC-Q101 Standards
Wolfspeed, A Cree (News - Alert) Company and leader in silicon carbide (SiC) power
products, announces E-Series™, a new family of robust SiC
semiconductor devices for the Electric Vehicle (EV) and renewable energy
markets that delivers the highest available power density and durability
for on-board automotive power conversion systems, off-board charging,
solar inverters and other outdoor applications. Wolfspeed's E-Series
family is the first commercial family of SiC MOSFETs and diodes to be
automotive AEC-Q101 qualified and PPAP capable. The designation makes it
the only commercially available family of SiC MOSFETs and diodes that
meet high-humidity and automotive qualifications to deliver some of the
most reliable and corrosion-resistant components in the power market
today.
"The new E-Series™ family provides automotive manufacturers
with robust, automotive-qualified MOSFETs and diodes for on-board and
off-board charging circuits, which are crucial to the evolution of EV
technology," said Cengiz Balkas, senior vice president and general
manager of Wolfspeed. "The commercial rollout of the E-Series family
establishes Wolfspeed as the first in the industry to launch a full
suite of MOSFETs and diodes that are capable of withstanding
high-humidity environments while offering the reliability and
system-level value needed to drive widespread adoption of silicon
carbide among automakers for their next generation of EVs."
With the new automotive-qualified SiC MOSFET, Wolfspeed becomes the
first and only silicon carbide semiconductor manufacturer to offer a
complete family of qualified parts to the EV market. The portfolio
expansion also enables Wolfspeed to supply power conversion components
within an EV for an end-to-end solution.
The E-Series family includes:
-
The new E-Series SiC MOSFET is the only automotive AEC-Q101 qualified,
PPAP capable and humidity resistant MOSFET available in the industry.
It features Wolfspeed's third generation rugged planar technology,
which has more than 10 billion field hours. Offering the industry's
lowest switching losses and highest figure of merit, the E-Series 900V
MOSFET is optimized for use in EV battery chargers and high voltage
DC/DC converters and is featured in Wolfspeed's 6.6kW B-Directional
On-Board Charger reference design, which can be found here.
-
The new E-Series Merged-PIN Schottky Diodes (News - Alert) (MPS) deliver high
reliability for on-board power conversion systems and solar inverters,
complementing Wolfspeed's existing AEC-Q101 qualified 650V SiC diode
portfolio. The diodes deliver a 1200V blocking capability with a
current rating up to 20A at a TJ,Max = 175°C. Reference
designs for the E-Series diodes are available here,
including Wolfspeed's 20kW Two-Level AFE and DC/DC Converter for
Off-Board Chargers, which delivers more than 30 percent reduction in
power loss when compared to existing three level Vienna Rectifiers.
The E-Series family also addresses the key challenge in designing and
maintaining solar power systems: finding products that can withstand
extremely harsh environmental conditions while maintaining peak
performance. Since corrosion caused by humidity is a major consideration
when designing outdoor power systems, the key qualification for harsh
environments is the HV-H3TRB rating (also known as HVDC THB or THB80).
The HV-H3TRB qualification testing was performed at 80 percent of the
rated blocking voltage in an environmental chamber at a constant 85°C
ambient with 85 percent relative humidity. Both the E-Series MOSFETs and
diodes are HV-H3TRB rated, which means they are optimized for use in
solar inverters and other outdoor systems as well as EVs.
Visit http://www.wolfspeed.com/e-series
for more complete technical information about Wolfspeed's new E-Series
products. Visit http://
www.wolfspeed.com/power for additional information about Wolfspeed™
power products.
About Cree
Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed™ power and radio frequency
(RF) semiconductors, lighting class LEDs and lighting products. Cree's
Wolfspeed product families include SiC materials, power-switching
devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric
vehicles, fast charging, inverters, power supplies, telecom and military
and aerospace. Cree's LED product families include blue and green LED
chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for
indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and
electronic signs and signals. Cree's LED lighting systems and lamps
serve indoor and outdoor applications. Please refer to www.cree.com or www.wolfspeed.com for
additional product and Company information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks
and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results
to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ
materially due to a number of factors, including customer acceptance of
our new products; the rapid development of new technology and competing
products that may impair demand or render Cree's products obsolete; and
other factors discussed in Cree's filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year
ended June 25, 2017, and subsequent filings.
Cree® is a registered trademark, and Wolfspeed™,
E-Series™, and C3M™ are trademarks of Cree, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005189/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]