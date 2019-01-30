[August 01, 2018] New IT Outsourcing Book Shows the Superiority of the New IT Offshoring Over Traditional IT Outsourcing and How Organizations Can Benefit from the Global Talent Mobility Mega Trend

OLNEY, Md., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The bad news is that most IT professionals equate "IT outsourcing" with "failure" and "disaster." The good news is that traditional outsourcing is on its way out, along with its associated headaches and well-deserved poor reputation. A new book lauded by award-winning IT professionals and business thinkers shows what's on its way in: a new paradigm called IT offshoring. In Rethinking IT Outsourcing: The New IT Offshoring ($9.95 paperback, Larchmont Publishing, July 2018), author Frank Howard shows how IT offshoring works while greatly reducing or eliminating the downsides of traditional outsourcing. Done properly, this positions organizations to benefit from the global talent mobility mega trend while minimizing risk and enjoying advantages like these: Reduce your operating costs

Improve budget forecasting via fixed monthly costs

Improve your organization's focus

Gain access to world-class capabilities and talent

Offload functions that are time-consuming or hard to manage

Gain access to resources that aren't available internally or locally

Retain your best and brightest employees

Rduce recruitment and hiring costs



For far too long, traditional IT outsourcing companies have been in the driver's seat. The promise of IT offshoring done right is that it puts organizations employing it in the driver's seat. "What I like best about this book is that it is written from the perspective of someone who has lived our lives, who has sorted through the same decisions we face and who has learned what works best. It is sound, pragmatic advice for anyone – someone that already has an off-shore / outsource relationship and those that are realizing, given the current shortage of IT talent and skills, that they need an off-shore relationship. I only wish I had read this book about 20 years and several failures ago."

-- Niel Nickolaisen, SVP & Chief Technology Officer at OC Tanner, named to Computerworld's 2017 Premier 100 Technology Leaders

About the Author

Debut author Frank Howard is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. He can be reached at www.LarchmontPublishing.com and www.aotea.global where he is a Partner at Aotea Global Services. $9.95 paperback, Larchmont Publishing, July 2018

ISBN 978-0-9998732-0-5 | LCCN 2018907120

Frank Howard, 301-704-2015, 199452@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-it-outsourcing-book-shows-the-superiority-of-the-new-it-offshoring-over-traditional-it-outsourcing-and-how-organizations-can-benefit-from-the-global-talent-mobility-mega-trend-300689989.html SOURCE Frank Howard

