[August 01, 2018] New Study Identifies Key Corporate Governance Differences between Microcap and Larger Companies

A new in-depth analysis of micro-capitalization (microcap) public companies finds that the corporate governance of these companies with less than $300 million in market capitalization differs materially from that of their larger brethren. The new study, Microcap Board Governance, conducted by Board Governance Research LLC and commissioned by the Investor Responsibility Research Center Institute (IRRCi), examines the governance practices at 160 microcap companies, representing approximately ten percent of all companies with less than $300 million in market capitalization traded on a major U.S. stock exchange. Most of these microcaps are not included in major indices and many do not have analysts following their performance. Possibly as a result, microcap governance practices have not received the same level of scrutiny as larger capitalization companies. Download the full study here. Register here for a webinar on Wednesday, August 22nd at 4:00 PM ET to review the findings. Among the study's key findings were: Microcaps typically are not young, nor do they feature dual class stock . The vast majority (86 percent) of the study companies have been in existence for more than a decade. Also, few (seven percent) of the companies studied have multiple classes of stock and even fewer (four percent) have one shareholder controlling more than 50 percent of the common stock. These findings contradict common misconceptions that many microcap companies are early-stage growth companies or are controlled by founders or early funders.

"Microcaps are an intriguing and often overlooked corner of the equity market," said Jon Lukomnik, IRRCi executive director. "This report is a much-needed deep dive into the corporate governance of microcaps so investors can better understand the landscape. The findings contradict a number of microcap misconceptions. For example, these aren't necessarily young companies with the founder at the helm. Instead, about one-quarter of microcaps have been public for less than five years and only 14 percent of microcap CEOs are the founders." Lukomnik added, "At the same time, the report suggests some paths microcap companies should consider moving toward consensus best practice for corporate governance. For example, there is nothing associated with size that suggests it is a good idea to have an all-male board or to fail to establish the position of a lead independent director when there is a combined chair/CEO structure."

"The smallest U.S. companies play an important role in our economy, so everyone has an interest in how they are governed," said Annalisa Barrett, report author, chief executive officer and founder of Board Governance Research and clinical professor at the University of San Diego School of Business. "Investors, employees, customers and suppliers of these microcap companies all benefit when they are well-governed and their boards have the optimal structure and practices in place to provide effective oversight and guidance to management," Barrett explained. Other key findings of the report include: Only one in seven (14 percent) of the microcap CEOs studied are the founders of the companies they lead , contrasting the notion that many small companies are founder led start-ups.

Director election standards differ . While the majority (54 percent) of Russell 3000 companies have adopted majority voting for director elections, only 11 percent of microcap companies have done so.

